Digital Agriculture Platform Market 2022 | Top Key Players Microsoft, Monsanto, IBM, Climate Corporation, Digital Agriculture Services Pty Ltd, SAP, Eka, Farmers Edge, FarmCrowdy

Digital Agriculture Platform Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Digital Agriculture Platform Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Digital Agriculture Platform industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Digital Agriculture Platform manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Agriculture Platform in global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Agriculture Platform Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Digital Agriculture Platform Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Agriculture Platform revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Agriculture Platform revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Digital Agriculture Platform sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Digital Agriculture Platform sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsoft

Monsanto

IBM

Climate Corporation

Digital Agriculture Services Pty Ltd

SAP

Eka

Farmers Edge

FarmCrowdy



Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Agriculture Platform Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Digital Agriculture Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Digital Agriculture Platform Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Digital Agriculture Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Planting Stage

Manufacturing Stage

Sales Stage

Others

Global Digital Agriculture Platform

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Agriculture Platform Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Agriculture Platform Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Microsoft

7.1.1 Microsoft Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Microsoft Business Overview

7.1.3 Microsoft Digital Agriculture Platform Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Microsoft Digital Agriculture Platform Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Microsoft Key News

7.2 Monsanto

7.2.1 Monsanto Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Monsanto Business Overview

7.2.3 Monsanto Digital Agriculture Platform Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Monsanto Digital Agriculture Platform Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Monsanto Key News

7.3 IBM

7.3.1 IBM Corporate Summary

7.3.2 IBM Business Overview

7.3.3 IBM Digital Agriculture Platform Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 IBM Digital Agriculture Platform Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 IBM Key News

7.4 Climate Corporation

7.4.1 Climate Corporation Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Climate Corporation Business Overview

7.4.3 Climate Corporation Digital Agriculture Platform Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Climate Corporation Digital Agriculture Platform Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Climate Corporation Key News

7.5 Digital Agriculture Services Pty Ltd

7.5.1 Digital Agriculture Services Pty Ltd Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Digital Agriculture Services Pty Ltd Business Overview

7.5.3 Digital Agriculture Services Pty Ltd Digital Agriculture Platform Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Digital Agriculture Services Pty Ltd Digital Agriculture Platform Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Digital Agriculture Services Pty Ltd Key News

7.6 SAP

7.6.1 SAP Corporate Summary

7.6.2 SAP Business Overview

7.6.3 SAP Digital Agriculture Platform Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 SAP Digital Agriculture Platform Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 SAP Key News

7.7 Eka

7.7.1 Eka Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Eka Business Overview

7.7.3 Eka Digital Agriculture Platform Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Eka Digital Agriculture Platform Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Eka Key News

7.8 Farmers Edge

7.8.1 Farmers Edge Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Farmers Edge Business Overview

7.8.3 Farmers Edge Digital Agriculture Platform Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Farmers Edge Digital Agriculture Platform Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Farmers Edge Key News

7.9 FarmCrowdy

7.9.1 FarmCrowdy Corporate Summary

7.9.2 FarmCrowdy Business Overview

7.9.3 FarmCrowdy Digital Agriculture Platform Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 FarmCrowdy Digital Agriculture Platform Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.9.5 FarmCrowdy Key News

Continue…

