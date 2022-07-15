Property and Casualty Insurance Market 2022 | Top Key Players State Farm, Berkshire Hathaway, Liberty Mutual, Allstate, Progressive, Travelers, Chubb, USAA, Farmers, Nationwide, AIG, Zurich, AXA, China Life Insurance Company Limited, Allianz, Ping An Insurance, UnitedHealth Group, AIA, Prudential plc, Aegon

Property and Casualty Insurance Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Property and Casualty Insurance Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Property and Casualty Insurance industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Property and Casualty Insurance manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Property and Casualty Insurance in global, including the following market information:

Global Property and Casualty Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Property and Casualty Insurance Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Property and Casualty Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Property and Casualty Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Property and Casualty Insurance sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Property and Casualty Insurance sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

State Farm

Berkshire Hathaway

Liberty Mutual

Allstate

Progressive

Travelers

Chubb

USAA

Farmers

Nationwide

AIG

Zurich

AXA

China Life Insurance Company Limited

Allianz

Ping An Insurance

UnitedHealth Group

AIA

Prudential plc

Aegon



Total Market by Segment:

Global Property and Casualty Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Property and Casualty Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Car Insurance

Condo Insurance

Homeowners Insurance

Renters Insurance

Others

Global Property and Casualty Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Property and Casualty Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individual

Business

Global Property and Casualty Insurance

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Property and Casualty Insurance Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Property and Casualty Insurance Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 State Farm

7.1.1 State Farm Corporate Summary

7.1.2 State Farm Business Overview

7.1.3 State Farm Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 State Farm Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 State Farm Key News

7.2 Berkshire Hathaway

7.2.1 Berkshire Hathaway Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Berkshire Hathaway Business Overview

7.2.3 Berkshire Hathaway Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Berkshire Hathaway Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Berkshire Hathaway Key News

7.3 Liberty Mutual

7.3.1 Liberty Mutual Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Liberty Mutual Business Overview

7.3.3 Liberty Mutual Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Liberty Mutual Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Liberty Mutual Key News

7.4 Allstate

7.4.1 Allstate Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Allstate Business Overview

7.4.3 Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Allstate Key News

7.5 Progressive

7.5.1 Progressive Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Progressive Business Overview

7.5.3 Progressive Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Progressive Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Progressive Key News

7.6 Travelers

7.6.1 Travelers Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Travelers Business Overview

7.6.3 Travelers Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Travelers Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Travelers Key News

7.7 Chubb

7.7.1 Chubb Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Chubb Business Overview

7.7.3 Chubb Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Chubb Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Chubb Key News

7.8 USAA

7.8.1 USAA Corporate Summary

7.8.2 USAA Business Overview

7.8.3 USAA Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 USAA Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 USAA Key News

7.9 Farmers

7.9.1 Farmers Corporate Summary

7.9.2 Farmers Business Overview

7.9.3 Farmers Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Farmers Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Farmers Key News

7.10 Nationwide

7.10.1 Nationwide Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Nationwide Business Overview

7.10.3 Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Nationwide Key News

7.11 AIG

7.11.1 AIG Corporate Summary

7.11.2 AIG Business Overview

7.11.3 AIG Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 AIG Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.11.5 AIG Key News

7.12 Zurich

7.12.1 Zurich Corporate Summary

7.12.2 Zurich Business Overview

7.12.3 Zurich Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Zurich Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Zurich Key News

7.13 AXA

7.13.1 AXA Corporate Summary

7.13.2 AXA Business Overview

7.13.3 AXA Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 AXA Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.13.5 AXA Key News

7.14 China Life Insurance Company Limited

7.14.1 China Life Insurance Company Limited Corporate Summary

7.14.2 China Life Insurance Company Limited Business Overview

7.14.3 China Life Insurance Company Limited Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 China Life Insurance Company Limited Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.14.5 China Life Insurance Company Limited Key News

7.15 Allianz

7.15.1 Allianz Corporate Summary

7.15.2 Allianz Business Overview

7.15.3 Allianz Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.15.4 Allianz Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Allianz Key News

7.16 Ping An Insurance

7.16.1 Ping An Insurance Corporate Summary

7.16.2 Ping An Insurance Business Overview

7.16.3 Ping An Insurance Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.16.4 Ping An Insurance Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Ping An Insurance Key News

7.17 UnitedHealth Group

7.17.1 UnitedHealth Group Corporate Summary

7.17.2 UnitedHealth Group Business Overview

7.17.3 UnitedHealth Group Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.17.4 UnitedHealth Group Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.17.5 UnitedHealth Group Key News

7.18 AIA

7.18.1 AIA Corporate Summary

7.18.2 AIA Business Overview

7.18.3 AIA Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.18.4 AIA Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.18.5 AIA Key News

7.19 Prudential plc

7.19.1 Prudential plc Corporate Summary

7.19.2 Prudential plc Business Overview

7.19.3 Prudential plc Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.19.4 Prudential plc Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Prudential plc Key News

7.20 Aegon

7.20.1 Aegon Corporate Summary

7.20.2 Aegon Business Overview

7.20.3 Aegon Property and Casualty Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.20.4 Aegon Property and Casualty Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Aegon Key News

Continue…

