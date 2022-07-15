Blockchain Insurance Market 2022 | Top Key Players AXA, Blue Cross, Etherisc, Guardtime, FidentiaX, Lemonade, Teambrella, InsCoin, B3i, IBM

Blockchain Insurance Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Blockchain Insurance Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Blockchain Insurance Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Blockchain Insurance industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Blockchain Insurance manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blockchain Insurance in global, including the following market information:

Global Blockchain Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Blockchain Insurance Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blockchain Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blockchain Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Blockchain Insurance sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Blockchain Insurance sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AXA

Blue Cross

Etherisc

Guardtime

FidentiaX

Lemonade

Teambrella

InsCoin

B3i

IBM



Total Market by Segment:

Global Blockchain Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Blockchain Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Agricultural Insurance

Event Disruption from Weather

Flooding

Vehicles

Property

Personal Accident Plans + Life Insurance

Travel Insurance + Flight Delays

Others

Global Blockchain Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Blockchain Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individuals

Groups

Global Blockchain Insurance

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Blockchain Insurance Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Blockchain Insurance Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 AXA

7.1.1 AXA Corporate Summary

7.1.2 AXA Business Overview

7.1.3 AXA Blockchain Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 AXA Blockchain Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 AXA Key News

7.2 Blue Cross

7.2.1 Blue Cross Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Blue Cross Business Overview

7.2.3 Blue Cross Blockchain Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Blue Cross Blockchain Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Blue Cross Key News

7.3 Etherisc

7.3.1 Etherisc Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Etherisc Business Overview

7.3.3 Etherisc Blockchain Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Etherisc Blockchain Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Etherisc Key News

7.4 Guardtime

7.4.1 Guardtime Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Guardtime Business Overview

7.4.3 Guardtime Blockchain Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Guardtime Blockchain Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Guardtime Key News

7.5 FidentiaX

7.5.1 FidentiaX Corporate Summary

7.5.2 FidentiaX Business Overview

7.5.3 FidentiaX Blockchain Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 FidentiaX Blockchain Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 FidentiaX Key News

7.6 Lemonade

7.6.1 Lemonade Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Lemonade Business Overview

7.6.3 Lemonade Blockchain Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Lemonade Blockchain Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Lemonade Key News

7.7 Teambrella

7.7.1 Teambrella Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Teambrella Business Overview

7.7.3 Teambrella Blockchain Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Teambrella Blockchain Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Teambrella Key News

7.8 InsCoin

7.8.1 InsCoin Corporate Summary

7.8.2 InsCoin Business Overview

7.8.3 InsCoin Blockchain Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 InsCoin Blockchain Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 InsCoin Key News

7.9 B3i

7.9.1 B3i Corporate Summary

7.9.2 B3i Business Overview

7.9.3 B3i Blockchain Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 B3i Blockchain Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.9.5 B3i Key News

7.10 IBM

7.10.1 IBM Corporate Summary

7.10.2 IBM Business Overview

7.10.3 IBM Blockchain Insurance Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 IBM Blockchain Insurance Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.10.5 IBM Key News

Continue…

