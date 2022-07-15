PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody in Global, including the following market information:

Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PD-1 inhibitor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody include AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, Pfizer, Roche, Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine and Innovent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PD-1 inhibitor

PD-L1 inhibitor

Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solid Tumors

Blood-related Tumors

Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck

Pfizer

Roche

Novartis

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

Innovent

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PD-1 and PD-L1 Antibody Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

