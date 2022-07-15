Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market 2022 | Top Key Players Microsoft, Cisco, IBM, Hewlett-Packard, Novell, Google, Oracle, Apple, SAP, Salesforce, Nutanix, ServiceNow, Yahoo!, Double-Take Software, RSA, Mocana, Odyssey Software, Compuware

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/sample_request/Independent-Software-Vendors-(ISVs)-Market-Global-Outlook-and-Forecast-2022-2028/95248

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in global, including the following market information:

Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsoft

Cisco

IBM

Hewlett-Packard

Novell

Google

Oracle

Apple

SAP

Salesforce

Nutanix

ServiceNow

Yahoo!

Double-Take Software

RSA

Mocana

Odyssey Software

Compuware



Total Market by Segment:

Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

E-Commerce

Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Financial

Educational

Others

Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Ask Queries @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/enquiry.php/Independent-Software-Vendors-(ISVs)-Market-Global-Outlook-and-Forecast-2022-2028/95248

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Microsoft

7.1.1 Microsoft Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Microsoft Business Overview

7.1.3 Microsoft Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Microsoft Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Microsoft Key News

7.2 Cisco

7.2.1 Cisco Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Cisco Business Overview

7.2.3 Cisco Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Cisco Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Cisco Key News

7.3 IBM

7.3.1 IBM Corporate Summary

7.3.2 IBM Business Overview

7.3.3 IBM Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 IBM Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 IBM Key News

7.4 Hewlett-Packard

7.4.1 Hewlett-Packard Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Hewlett-Packard Business Overview

7.4.3 Hewlett-Packard Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Hewlett-Packard Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Hewlett-Packard Key News

7.5 Novell

7.5.1 Novell Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Novell Business Overview

7.5.3 Novell Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Novell Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Novell Key News

7.6 Google

7.6.1 Google Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Google Business Overview

7.6.3 Google Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Google Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Google Key News

7.7 Oracle

7.7.1 Oracle Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Oracle Business Overview

7.7.3 Oracle Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Oracle Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Oracle Key News

7.8 Apple

7.8.1 Apple Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Apple Business Overview

7.8.3 Apple Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Apple Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Apple Key News

7.9 SAP

7.9.1 SAP Corporate Summary

7.9.2 SAP Business Overview

7.9.3 SAP Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 SAP Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.9.5 SAP Key News

7.10 Salesforce

7.10.1 Salesforce Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Salesforce Business Overview

7.10.3 Salesforce Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Salesforce Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Salesforce Key News

7.11 Nutanix

7.11.1 Nutanix Corporate Summary

7.11.2 Nutanix Business Overview

7.11.3 Nutanix Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Nutanix Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Nutanix Key News

7.12 ServiceNow

7.12.1 ServiceNow Corporate Summary

7.12.2 ServiceNow Business Overview

7.12.3 ServiceNow Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 ServiceNow Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.12.5 ServiceNow Key News

7.13 Yahoo!

7.13.1 Yahoo! Corporate Summary

7.13.2 Yahoo! Business Overview

7.13.3 Yahoo! Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 Yahoo! Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Yahoo! Key News

7.14 Double-Take Software

7.14.1 Double-Take Software Corporate Summary

7.14.2 Double-Take Software Business Overview

7.14.3 Double-Take Software Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 Double-Take Software Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Double-Take Software Key News

7.15 RSA

7.15.1 RSA Corporate Summary

7.15.2 RSA Business Overview

7.15.3 RSA Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Major Product Offerings

7.15.4 RSA Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.15.5 RSA Key News

7.16 Mocana

7.16.1 Mocana Corporate Summary

7.16.2 Mocana Business Overview

7.16.3 Mocana Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Major Product Offerings

7.16.4 Mocana Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Mocana Key News

7.17 Odyssey Software

7.17.1 Odyssey Software Corporate Summary

7.17.2 Odyssey Software Business Overview

7.17.3 Odyssey Software Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Major Product Offerings

7.17.4 Odyssey Software Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Odyssey Software Key News

7.18 Compuware

7.18.1 Compuware Corporate Summary

7.18.2 Compuware Business Overview

7.18.3 Compuware Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Major Product Offerings

7.18.4 Compuware Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Compuware Key News

Continue…

ABOUT US:

Fusion Market Research is one of the largest collections of market research reports from numerous publishers. We have a team of industry specialists providing unbiased insights on reports to best meet the requirements of our clients. We offer a comprehensive collection of competitive market research reports from a number of global leaders across industry segments.

CONTACT US

[email protected]

Phone:

+ (210) 775-2636 (USA)

+ (91) 853 060 7487

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/glass-seal-market-2022-global-industry-share-growth-covid-19-impact-drivers-emerging-technologies-and-forecast-2028-2022-07-11

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pcb-drilling-milling-machine-market-2022-global-industry-share-growth-drivers-emerging-technologies-and-forecast-2028-2022-06-28

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/home-appliance-market-2022-global-industry-share-growth-drivers-emerging-technologies-and-forecast-research-report-2028-2022-07-11

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/advanced-display-materials-market-market-size-swot-analysis-and-opprtunities-for-new-players-forecast-from-2022-to-2028-2022-06-30