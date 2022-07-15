Global Ambulatory EHR & EMR Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Ambulatory EHR & EMR Systems market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ambulatory EHR & EMR Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Cloud-based

On-premise

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics, etc.

By Company

Cerner (PowerChart)

Epic Systems (EpicCare Ambulatory)

Eyefinity (OfficeMate/ExamWRITER)

GE Healthcare (Centricity)

Greenway (Prime Suite)

NextGen Healthcare (NextGen Ambulatory)

Practice Fusion (PracticeFusion 2)

eClinicalWorks (eClinicalWorks)

iSalus

athenaHealth

Meditouch

Allscripts

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Ambulatory EHR & EMR Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Cloud-based

1.2.3 On-premise

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ambulatory EHR & EMR Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics, etc.

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Ambulatory EHR & EMR Systems Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Ambulatory EHR & EMR Systems Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Ambulatory EHR & EMR Systems Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Ambulatory EHR & EMR Systems Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Ambulatory EHR & EMR Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Ambulatory EHR & EMR Systems Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Ambulatory EHR & EMR Systems Industry Trends

2.3.2 Ambulatory EHR & EMR Systems Market Drivers

2.3.3 Ambulatory EHR & EMR Systems Market Challenges

2.3.4 Ambulatory EHR & EMR Systems Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Ambulatory EHR & EMR Systems Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Ambulatory EHR & EMR Systems Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Ambulatory EHR & EMR Systems Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)



