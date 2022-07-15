Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market 2022 | Top Key Players Recupyl, American Manganese Inc, uRecycle, Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials (CSM), Fortum, Battery Solutions, Retriev Technologies, 4R Energy Corporation, Li-Cycle, Anhua Taisen Recycling Technology Co

Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Recupyl

American Manganese Inc

uRecycle

Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials (CSM)

Fortum

Battery Solutions

Retriev Technologies

4R Energy Corporation

Li-Cycle

Anhua Taisen Recycling Technology Co



Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lithium-Ion Batteries

NiMH Batteries

Lead Acid Batteries

Others

Global Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

EV

HEV

PHEV

EREV

FCEV

Global Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Recupyl

7.1.1 Recupyl Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Recupyl Business Overview

7.1.3 Recupyl Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Recupyl Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Recupyl Key News

7.2 American Manganese Inc

7.2.1 American Manganese Inc Corporate Summary

7.2.2 American Manganese Inc Business Overview

7.2.3 American Manganese Inc Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 American Manganese Inc Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 American Manganese Inc Key News

7.3 uRecycle

7.3.1 uRecycle Corporate Summary

7.3.2 uRecycle Business Overview

7.3.3 uRecycle Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 uRecycle Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 uRecycle Key News

7.4 Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials (CSM)

7.4.1 Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials (CSM) Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials (CSM) Business Overview

7.4.3 Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials (CSM) Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials (CSM) Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials (CSM) Key News

7.5 Fortum

7.5.1 Fortum Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Fortum Business Overview

7.5.3 Fortum Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Fortum Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Fortum Key News

7.6 Battery Solutions

7.6.1 Battery Solutions Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Battery Solutions Business Overview

7.6.3 Battery Solutions Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Battery Solutions Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Battery Solutions Key News

7.7 Retriev Technologies

7.7.1 Retriev Technologies Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Retriev Technologies Business Overview

7.7.3 Retriev Technologies Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Retriev Technologies Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Retriev Technologies Key News

7.8 4R Energy Corporation

7.8.1 4R Energy Corporation Corporate Summary

7.8.2 4R Energy Corporation Business Overview

7.8.3 4R Energy Corporation Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 4R Energy Corporation Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 4R Energy Corporation Key News

7.9 Li-Cycle

7.9.1 Li-Cycle Corporate Summary

7.9.2 Li-Cycle Business Overview

7.9.3 Li-Cycle Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Li-Cycle Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Li-Cycle Key News

7.10 Anhua Taisen Recycling Technology Co

7.10.1 Anhua Taisen Recycling Technology Co Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Anhua Taisen Recycling Technology Co Business Overview

7.10.3 Anhua Taisen Recycling Technology Co Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Anhua Taisen Recycling Technology Co Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Anhua Taisen Recycling Technology Co Key News

Continue…

