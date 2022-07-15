Global and United States Battery Materials Recycling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Battery Materials Recycling Scope and Market Size
Battery Materials Recycling market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Battery Materials Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Lead-Acid Battery
Nickel-based Battery
Lithium-based Battery
Segment by Application
Automotive
Consumer goods & Electronics
Building & Construction
Aerospace & Defense
Packaging
Textile Industry
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Johnson Controls International Plc
Battery Solutions LLC
East Penn Manufacturing Company
Eco Bat Technlogies
G&P Batteries
Retrieve Technologies Inc.
Umicore N.V.
Exide Industries
EnerSys
Call2Recycle Inc.
Gravita India Ltd.
Aqua Metals
Gopher Resource
Terrapure Environmental
RSR Corporation
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Battery Materials Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Lead-Acid Battery
1.2.3 Nickel-based Battery
1.2.4 Lithium-based Battery
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Battery Materials Recycling Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Consumer goods & Electronics
1.3.4 Building & Construction
1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.6 Packaging
1.3.7 Textile Industry
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Battery Materials Recycling Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Battery Materials Recycling Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Battery Materials Recycling Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Battery Materials Recycling Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Battery Materials Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Battery Materials Recycling Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Battery Materials Recycling Market Trends
2.3.2 Battery Materials Recycling Market Drivers
2.3.3 Battery Materials Recycling Market Challenges
2.3.4 Battery Materials Recycling Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Battery Materials Recycling Pla
