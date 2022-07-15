Global Direct Bank Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Direct Bank market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Direct Bank market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Neo Bank
Challenger Bank
Segment by Application
Business
Personal
By Company
Atom Bank
Movencorp
Simple Finance Technology
Fidor Group
N26
Pockit
Ubank
Monzo Bank
MyBank (Alibaba Group)
Holvi Bank
WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)
Hello Bank
Koho Bank
Rocket Bank
Soon Banque
Digibank
Timo
Jibun
Jenius
K Bank
Kakao Bank
Starling Bank
Tandem Bank
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Direct Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Neo Bank
1.2.3 Challenger Bank
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Direct Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Business
1.3.3 Personal
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Direct Bank Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Direct Bank Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Direct Bank Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Direct Bank Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Direct Bank Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Direct Bank Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Direct Bank Industry Trends
2.3.2 Direct Bank Market Drivers
2.3.3 Direct Bank Market Challenges
2.3.4 Direct Bank Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Direct Bank Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Direct Bank Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Direct Bank Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Direct Bank Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Direct Bank Revenue
3.4 Global Direct Bank Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Direct Bank Market Concentration Ratio
