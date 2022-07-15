Global Direct Bank Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Direct Bank market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Direct Bank market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

Segment by Application

Business

Personal

By Company

Atom Bank

Movencorp

Simple Finance Technology

Fidor Group

N26

Pockit

Ubank

Monzo Bank

MyBank (Alibaba Group)

Holvi Bank

WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)

Hello Bank

Koho Bank

Rocket Bank

Soon Banque

Digibank

Timo

Jibun

Jenius

K Bank

Kakao Bank

Starling Bank

Tandem Bank

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Direct Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Neo Bank

1.2.3 Challenger Bank

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Direct Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Business

1.3.3 Personal

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Direct Bank Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Direct Bank Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Direct Bank Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Direct Bank Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Direct Bank Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Direct Bank Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Direct Bank Industry Trends

2.3.2 Direct Bank Market Drivers

2.3.3 Direct Bank Market Challenges

2.3.4 Direct Bank Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Direct Bank Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Direct Bank Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Direct Bank Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Direct Bank Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Direct Bank Revenue

3.4 Global Direct Bank Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Direct Bank Market Concentration Ratio

