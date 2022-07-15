CBD-Infused Beverages Market 2022 | Top Key Players Canopy Growth Corp, The Alkaline Water Company, Coca-Cola, Youngevity International Inc, Mugglehead, Molson Coors Brewing, Creso Pharma, Growpacker, Sprig, Kickback, Recess, New Age Beverages Corporation (Marley)

CBD-Infused Beverages Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the CBD-Infused Beverages Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global CBD-Infused Beverages industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the CBD-Infused Beverages manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of CBD-Infused Beverages in global, including the following market information:

Global CBD-Infused Beverages Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global CBD-Infused Beverages Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies CBD-Infused Beverages revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies CBD-Infused Beverages revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies CBD-Infused Beverages sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies CBD-Infused Beverages sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Canopy Growth Corp

The Alkaline Water Company

Coca-Cola

Youngevity International Inc

Mugglehead

Molson Coors Brewing

Creso Pharma

Growpacker

Sprig

Kickback

Recess

New Age Beverages Corporation (Marley)



Total Market by Segment:

Global CBD-Infused Beverages Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global CBD-Infused Beverages Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sodas

Coffees

Others

Global CBD-Infused Beverages Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global CBD-Infused Beverages Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Global CBD-Infused Beverages

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 CBD-Infused Beverages Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global CBD-Infused Beverages Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

4.1 Canopy Growth Corp

4.1.1 Canopy Growth Corp Corporate Summary

4.1.2 Canopy Growth Corp Business Overview

4.1.3 Canopy Growth Corp CBD-Infused Beverages Product Offerings & Technology

4.1.4 Canopy Growth Corp CBD-Infused Beverages R&D, and Plans

4.2 The Alkaline Water Company

4.2.1 The Alkaline Water Company Corporate Summary

4.2.2 The Alkaline Water Company Business Overview

4.2.3 The Alkaline Water Company CBD-Infused Beverages Product Offerings & Technology

4.2.4 The Alkaline Water Company CBD-Infused Beverages R&D, and Plans

4.3 Coca-Cola

4.3.1 Coca-Cola Corporate Summary

4.3.2 Coca-Cola Business Overview

4.3.3 Coca-Cola CBD-Infused Beverages Product Offerings & Technology

4.3.4 Coca-Cola CBD-Infused Beverages R&D, and Plans

4.4 Youngevity International Inc

4.4.1 Youngevity International Inc Corporate Summary

4.4.2 Youngevity International Inc Business Overview

4.4.3 Youngevity International Inc CBD-Infused Beverages Product Offerings & Technology

4.4.4 Youngevity International Inc CBD-Infused Beverages R&D, and Plans

4.5 Mugglehead

4.5.1 Mugglehead Corporate Summary

4.5.2 Mugglehead Business Overview

4.5.3 Mugglehead CBD-Infused Beverages Product Offerings & Technology

4.5.4 Mugglehead CBD-Infused Beverages R&D, and Plans

4.6 Molson Coors Brewing

4.6.1 Molson Coors Brewing Corporate Summary

4.6.2 Molson Coors Brewing Business Overview

4.6.3 Molson Coors Brewing CBD-Infused Beverages Product Offerings & Technology

4.6.4 Molson Coors Brewing CBD-Infused Beverages R&D, and Plans

4.7 Creso Pharma

4.7.1 Creso Pharma Corporate Summary

4.7.2 Creso Pharma Business Overview

4.7.3 Creso Pharma CBD-Infused Beverages Product Offerings & Technology

4.7.4 Creso Pharma CBD-Infused Beverages R&D, and Plans

4.8 Growpacker

4.8.1 Growpacker Corporate Summary

4.8.2 Growpacker Business Overview

4.8.3 Growpacker CBD-Infused Beverages Product Offerings & Technology

4.8.4 Growpacker CBD-Infused Beverages R&D, and Plans

4.9 Sprig

4.9.1 Sprig Corporate Summary

4.9.2 Sprig Business Overview

4.9.3 Sprig CBD-Infused Beverages Product Offerings & Technology

4.9.4 Sprig CBD-Infused Beverages R&D, and Plans

4.10 Kickback

4.10.1 Kickback Corporate Summary

4.10.2 Kickback Business Overview

4.10.3 Kickback CBD-Infused Beverages Product Offerings & Technology

4.10.4 Kickback CBD-Infused Beverages R&D, and Plans

4.11 Recess

4.11.1 Recess Corporate Summary

4.11.2 Recess Business Overview

4.11.3 Recess CBD-Infused Beverages Product Offerings & Technology

4.11.4 Recess CBD-Infused Beverages R&D, and Plans

4.12 New Age Beverages Corporation (Marley)

4.12.1 New Age Beverages Corporation (Marley) Corporate Summary

4.12.2 New Age Beverages Corporation (Marley) Business Overview

4.12.3 New Age Beverages Corporation (Marley) CBD-Infused Beverages Product Offerings & Technology

4.12.4 New Age Beverages Corporation (Marley) CBD-Infused Beverages R&D, and Plans

Continue…

