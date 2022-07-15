Global Online Grocery Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Online Grocery Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Grocery Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Packaged Foods
Fresh Foods
Segment by Application
Personal Shoppers
Business Customers
By Company
Walmart
Amazon
Kroger
FreshDirect
Target
Tesco
Alibaba
Carrefour
ALDI
Coles Online
BigBasket
Longo
Schwan Food
Honestbee
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Online Grocery Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Packaged Foods
1.2.3 Fresh Foods
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Online Grocery Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Personal Shoppers
1.3.3 Business Customers
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Online Grocery Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Online Grocery Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Online Grocery Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Online Grocery Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Online Grocery Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Online Grocery Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Online Grocery Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Online Grocery Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Online Grocery Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Online Grocery Services Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Online Grocery Services Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Online Grocery Services Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Online Grocery Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Online Grocery Services Market Share by Co
