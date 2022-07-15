Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Market 2022 | Top Key Players AT&T, Verizon, NII Holdings, Telefonica, Sprint Corporation, China Telecom, China Mobile Communications Corporation, Vodafone Libertel BV, Bell Canada, Vodacom, Zain Group, KPN, Vertel, KT powertel, GRID Communications Pte Ltd, Push To Talk International

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service in global, including the following market information:

Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AT&T

Verizon

NII Holdings

Telefonica

Sprint Corporation

China Telecom

China Mobile Communications Corporation

Vodafone Libertel BV

Bell Canada

Vodacom

Zain Group

KPN

Vertel

KT powertel

GRID Communications Pte Ltd

Push To Talk International



Total Market by Segment:

Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

3G

4G

Wi-Fi

Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Public Safety

Transport

Business and Commerce

Government

Others

Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 AT&T

7.1.1 AT&T Corporate Summary

7.1.2 AT&T Business Overview

7.1.3 AT&T Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 AT&T Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 AT&T Key News

7.2 Verizon

7.2.1 Verizon Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Verizon Business Overview

7.2.3 Verizon Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Verizon Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Verizon Key News

7.3 NII Holdings

7.3.1 NII Holdings Corporate Summary

7.3.2 NII Holdings Business Overview

7.3.3 NII Holdings Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 NII Holdings Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 NII Holdings Key News

7.4 Telefonica

7.4.1 Telefonica Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Telefonica Business Overview

7.4.3 Telefonica Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Telefonica Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Telefonica Key News

7.5 Sprint Corporation

7.5.1 Sprint Corporation Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Sprint Corporation Business Overview

7.5.3 Sprint Corporation Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Sprint Corporation Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Sprint Corporation Key News

7.6 China Telecom

7.6.1 China Telecom Corporate Summary

7.6.2 China Telecom Business Overview

7.6.3 China Telecom Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 China Telecom Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 China Telecom Key News

7.7 China Mobile Communications Corporation

7.7.1 China Mobile Communications Corporation Corporate Summary

7.7.2 China Mobile Communications Corporation Business Overview

7.7.3 China Mobile Communications Corporation Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 China Mobile Communications Corporation Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 China Mobile Communications Corporation Key News

7.8 Vodafone Libertel BV

7.8.1 Vodafone Libertel BV Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Vodafone Libertel BV Business Overview

7.8.3 Vodafone Libertel BV Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Vodafone Libertel BV Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Vodafone Libertel BV Key News

7.9 Bell Canada

7.9.1 Bell Canada Corporate Summary

7.9.2 Bell Canada Business Overview

7.9.3 Bell Canada Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Bell Canada Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Bell Canada Key News

7.10 Vodacom

7.10.1 Vodacom Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Vodacom Business Overview

7.10.3 Vodacom Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Vodacom Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Vodacom Key News

7.11 Zain Group

7.11.1 Zain Group Corporate Summary

7.11.2 Zain Group Business Overview

7.11.3 Zain Group Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Zain Group Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Zain Group Key News

7.12 KPN

7.12.1 KPN Corporate Summary

7.12.2 KPN Business Overview

7.12.3 KPN Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 KPN Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.12.5 KPN Key News

7.13 Vertel

7.13.1 Vertel Corporate Summary

7.13.2 Vertel Business Overview

7.13.3 Vertel Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 Vertel Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Vertel Key News

7.14 KT powertel

7.14.1 KT powertel Corporate Summary

7.14.2 KT powertel Business Overview

7.14.3 KT powertel Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 KT powertel Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.14.5 KT powertel Key News

7.15 GRID Communications Pte Ltd

7.15.1 GRID Communications Pte Ltd Corporate Summary

7.15.2 GRID Communications Pte Ltd Business Overview

7.15.3 GRID Communications Pte Ltd Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Major Product Offerings

7.15.4 GRID Communications Pte Ltd Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.15.5 GRID Communications Pte Ltd Key News

7.16 Push To Talk International

7.16.1 Push To Talk International Corporate Summary

7.16.2 Push To Talk International Business Overview

7.16.3 Push To Talk International Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Major Product Offerings

7.16.4 Push To Talk International Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Push To Talk International Key News

Continue…

