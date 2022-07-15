Uncategorized

Global Digital Grocery Sales Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Digital Grocery Sales market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Grocery Sales market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

Segment by Application

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

By Company

Walmart

Amazon

Kroger

FreshDirect

Target

Tesco

Alibaba

Carrefour

ALDI

Coles Online

BigBasket

Longo

Schwan Food

Honestbee

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Digital Grocery Sales Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Packaged Foods
1.2.3 Fresh Foods
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Digital Grocery Sales Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Personal Shoppers
1.3.3 Business Customers
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Digital Grocery Sales Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Digital Grocery Sales Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Digital Grocery Sales Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Digital Grocery Sales Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Digital Grocery Sales Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Digital Grocery Sales Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Digital Grocery Sales Industry Trends
2.3.2 Digital Grocery Sales Market Drivers
2.3.3 Digital Grocery Sales Market Challenges
2.3.4 Digital Grocery Sales Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Digital Grocery Sales Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Digital Grocery Sales Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Digital Grocery Sales Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Digital Grocery Sales Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and

 

