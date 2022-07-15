Heavy Equipment Rental Market 2022 | Top Key Players BigRentz, Inc, ISCO Machinery Inc, Laxyo Energy Ltd, Tat Hong Holdings Ltd, United Rentals, Aktio Corp, Kanamoto, Hertz Equipment Rental, Loxam Group, Blueline Rent, Nishio Rent, Maxim Crane Works

Heavy Equipment Rental Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Heavy Equipment Rental Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Heavy Equipment Rental Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Heavy Equipment Rental industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Heavy Equipment Rental manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy Equipment Rental in global, including the following market information:

Global Heavy Equipment Rental Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heavy Equipment Rental Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heavy Equipment Rental revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heavy Equipment Rental revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heavy Equipment Rental sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Heavy Equipment Rental sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BigRentz, Inc

ISCO Machinery Inc

Laxyo Energy Ltd

Tat Hong Holdings Ltd

United Rentals

Aktio Corp

Kanamoto

Hertz Equipment Rental

Loxam Group

Blueline Rent

Nishio Rent

Maxim Crane Works



Total Market by Segment:

Global Heavy Equipment Rental Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Heavy Equipment Rental Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bulldozers

Forklifts

Excavators

Others

Global Heavy Equipment Rental Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Heavy Equipment Rental Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Industrial

Global Heavy Equipment Rental

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heavy Equipment Rental Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heavy Equipment Rental Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 BigRentz, Inc

7.1.1 BigRentz, Inc Corporate Summary

7.1.2 BigRentz, Inc Business Overview

7.1.3 BigRentz, Inc Heavy Equipment Rental Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 BigRentz, Inc Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 BigRentz, Inc Key News

7.2 ISCO Machinery Inc

7.2.1 ISCO Machinery Inc Corporate Summary

7.2.2 ISCO Machinery Inc Business Overview

7.2.3 ISCO Machinery Inc Heavy Equipment Rental Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 ISCO Machinery Inc Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 ISCO Machinery Inc Key News

7.3 Laxyo Energy Ltd

7.3.1 Laxyo Energy Ltd Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Laxyo Energy Ltd Business Overview

7.3.3 Laxyo Energy Ltd Heavy Equipment Rental Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Laxyo Energy Ltd Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Laxyo Energy Ltd Key News

7.4 Tat Hong Holdings Ltd

7.4.1 Tat Hong Holdings Ltd Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Tat Hong Holdings Ltd Business Overview

7.4.3 Tat Hong Holdings Ltd Heavy Equipment Rental Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Tat Hong Holdings Ltd Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Tat Hong Holdings Ltd Key News

7.5 United Rentals

7.5.1 United Rentals Corporate Summary

7.5.2 United Rentals Business Overview

7.5.3 United Rentals Heavy Equipment Rental Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 United Rentals Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 United Rentals Key News

7.6 Aktio Corp

7.6.1 Aktio Corp Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Aktio Corp Business Overview

7.6.3 Aktio Corp Heavy Equipment Rental Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Aktio Corp Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Aktio Corp Key News

7.7 Kanamoto

7.7.1 Kanamoto Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Kanamoto Business Overview

7.7.3 Kanamoto Heavy Equipment Rental Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Kanamoto Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Kanamoto Key News

7.8 Hertz Equipment Rental

7.8.1 Hertz Equipment Rental Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Hertz Equipment Rental Business Overview

7.8.3 Hertz Equipment Rental Heavy Equipment Rental Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Hertz Equipment Rental Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Hertz Equipment Rental Key News

7.9 Loxam Group

7.9.1 Loxam Group Corporate Summary

7.9.2 Loxam Group Business Overview

7.9.3 Loxam Group Heavy Equipment Rental Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Loxam Group Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Loxam Group Key News

7.10 Blueline Rent

7.10.1 Blueline Rent Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Blueline Rent Business Overview

7.10.3 Blueline Rent Heavy Equipment Rental Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Blueline Rent Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Blueline Rent Key News

7.11 Nishio Rent

7.11.1 Nishio Rent Corporate Summary

7.11.2 Nishio Rent Business Overview

7.11.3 Nishio Rent Heavy Equipment Rental Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Nishio Rent Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Nishio Rent Key News

7.12 Maxim Crane Works

7.12.1 Maxim Crane Works Corporate Summary

7.12.2 Maxim Crane Works Business Overview

7.12.3 Maxim Crane Works Heavy Equipment Rental Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Maxim Crane Works Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Maxim Crane Works Key News

Continue…

