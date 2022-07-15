Global Carpool-as-a-service Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Carpool-as-a-service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carpool-as-a-service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Online Carpooling Platforms

App-based Carpooling

Segment by Application

For Business

For Individuals

For Schools, etc.

By Company

Uber

BlaBlaCar

Wunder Carpool

Karos

Carma

SPLT (Splitting Fares)

Waze Carpool

Shared Rides (Lyft Line)

Via Transportation

Zimride by Enterprise

Scoop Technologies

Ola Share

SRide

Meru Carpool

Grab

Ryde

Didi Chuxing

Dida Chuxing

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Carpool-as-a-service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Online Carpooling Platforms

1.2.3 App-based Carpooling

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Carpool-as-a-service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 For Business

1.3.3 For Individuals

1.3.4 For Schools, etc.

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Carpool-as-a-service Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Carpool-as-a-service Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Carpool-as-a-service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Carpool-as-a-service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Carpool-as-a-service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Carpool-as-a-service Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Carpool-as-a-service Industry Trends

2.3.2 Carpool-as-a-service Market Drivers

2.3.3 Carpool-as-a-service Market Challenges

2.3.4 Carpool-as-a-service Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Carpool-as-a-service Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Carpool-as-a-service Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Carpool-as-a-service Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Carpool-as-a-service Market Share by Com

