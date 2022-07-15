Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) in global, including the following market information:

Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Micro Wire Wire EDM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) include Mitsubishi Electric, Sodick, GF Machining Solutions Management, Makino, CHMER EDM, ONA Electroerosion, FANUC, Seoul Precision Machine and Exeron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Micro Wire Wire EDM

High Speed Wire EDM

Other

Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Device

Aerospace Component

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Electric

Sodick

GF Machining Solutions Management

Makino

CHMER EDM

ONA Electroerosion

FANUC

Seoul Precision Machine

Exeron

Shanghai Esuntek Machinery

Excetek Technology

MC Machinery Systems

Beaumont Machine

Knuth Machine Tools

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 W

