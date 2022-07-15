Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) in global, including the following market information:
Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Micro Wire Wire EDM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) include Mitsubishi Electric, Sodick, GF Machining Solutions Management, Makino, CHMER EDM, ONA Electroerosion, FANUC, Seoul Precision Machine and Exeron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Micro Wire Wire EDM
High Speed Wire EDM
Other
Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Device
Aerospace Component
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Others
Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mitsubishi Electric
Sodick
GF Machining Solutions Management
Makino
CHMER EDM
ONA Electroerosion
FANUC
Seoul Precision Machine
Exeron
Shanghai Esuntek Machinery
Excetek Technology
MC Machinery Systems
Beaumont Machine
Knuth Machine Tools
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wire Electrical Discharge Machine (WEDM) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 W
