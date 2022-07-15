Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
On Premise
Cloud based
Segment by Application
Large Enterprise
Medium Enterprise
Small Enterprise
By Company
IBM TRIRIGA
AppFolio
Propertyware
Rent Manager
Entrata
ResMan
Yardi Voyager
MRI Residential Management
Buildium
TurboTenant
Rentec Direct
TenantCloud
SimplifyEm
Arthur
Property Meld
Evercondo
Planon Real Estate Management
iManageRent
Hemlane
Rentables
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 On Premise
1.2.3 Cloud based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Large Enterprise
1.3.3 Medium Enterprise
1.3.4 Small Enterprise
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution Industry Trends
2.3.2 Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution Market Drivers
2.3.3 Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution Market Challenges
2.3.4 Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Real Estate Portfolio Manageme
