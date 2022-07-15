K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market 2022 | Top Key Players Blackboard, Instructure, Moodle, Schoology, D2L, PowerSchool, Edsby

K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the K-12 Education Learning Management Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of K-12 Education Learning Management Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies K-12 Education Learning Management Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies K-12 Education Learning Management Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies K-12 Education Learning Management Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies K-12 Education Learning Management Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Blackboard

Instructure

Moodle

Schoology

D2L

PowerSchool

Edsby



Total Market by Segment:

Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Blackboard

7.1.1 Blackboard Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Blackboard Business Overview

7.1.3 Blackboard K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Blackboard K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Blackboard Key News

7.2 Instructure

7.2.1 Instructure Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Instructure Business Overview

7.2.3 Instructure K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Instructure K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Instructure Key News

7.3 Moodle

7.3.1 Moodle Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Moodle Business Overview

7.3.3 Moodle K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Moodle K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Moodle Key News

7.4 Schoology

7.4.1 Schoology Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Schoology Business Overview

7.4.3 Schoology K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Schoology K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Schoology Key News

7.5 D2L

7.5.1 D2L Corporate Summary

7.5.2 D2L Business Overview

7.5.3 D2L K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 D2L K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 D2L Key News

7.6 PowerSchool

7.6.1 PowerSchool Corporate Summary

7.6.2 PowerSchool Business Overview

7.6.3 PowerSchool K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 PowerSchool K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 PowerSchool Key News

7.7 Edsby

7.7.1 Edsby Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Edsby Business Overview

7.7.3 Edsby K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Edsby K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Edsby Key News

