B2B Chocolate Market 2022 | Top Key Players Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle SA, Mars, Hershey, Blommer Chocolate Company, FUJI OIL, Puratos, Cémoi, Irca, Foley’s Candies LP, Kerry Group, Guittard, Ferrero, Alpezzi Chocolate, Valrhona

B2B Chocolate Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “B2B Chocolate Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the B2B Chocolate Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global B2B Chocolate industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the B2B Chocolate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of B2B Chocolate in global, including the following market information:

Global B2B Chocolate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global B2B Chocolate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies B2B Chocolate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies B2B Chocolate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies B2B Chocolate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies B2B Chocolate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Nestle SA

Mars

Hershey

Blommer Chocolate Company

FUJI OIL

Puratos

Cémoi

Irca

Foley’s Candies LP

Kerry Group

Guittard

Ferrero

Alpezzi Chocolate

Valrhona



Total Market by Segment:

Global B2B Chocolate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global B2B Chocolate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dark Chocolate

Others

Global B2B Chocolate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global B2B Chocolate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Horeca

Food and Beverages

Baking Industry

Ice Cream

Others

Global B2B Chocolate

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 B2B Chocolate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global B2B Chocolate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Barry Callebaut

7.1.1 Barry Callebaut Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Barry Callebaut Business Overview

7.1.3 Barry Callebaut B2B Chocolate Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Barry Callebaut B2B Chocolate Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Barry Callebaut Key News

7.2 Cargill

7.2.1 Cargill Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Cargill Business Overview

7.2.3 Cargill B2B Chocolate Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Cargill B2B Chocolate Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Cargill Key News

7.3 Nestle SA

7.3.1 Nestle SA Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Nestle SA Business Overview

7.3.3 Nestle SA B2B Chocolate Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Nestle SA B2B Chocolate Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Nestle SA Key News

7.4 Mars

7.4.1 Mars Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Mars Business Overview

7.4.3 Mars B2B Chocolate Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Mars B2B Chocolate Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Mars Key News

7.5 Hershey

7.5.1 Hershey Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Hershey Business Overview

7.5.3 Hershey B2B Chocolate Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Hershey B2B Chocolate Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Hershey Key News

7.6 Blommer Chocolate Company

7.6.1 Blommer Chocolate Company Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Blommer Chocolate Company Business Overview

7.6.3 Blommer Chocolate Company B2B Chocolate Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Blommer Chocolate Company B2B Chocolate Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Blommer Chocolate Company Key News

7.7 FUJI OIL

7.7.1 FUJI OIL Corporate Summary

7.7.2 FUJI OIL Business Overview

7.7.3 FUJI OIL B2B Chocolate Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 FUJI OIL B2B Chocolate Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 FUJI OIL Key News

7.8 Puratos

7.8.1 Puratos Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Puratos Business Overview

7.8.3 Puratos B2B Chocolate Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Puratos B2B Chocolate Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Puratos Key News

7.9 Cémoi

7.9.1 Cémoi Corporate Summary

7.9.2 Cémoi Business Overview

7.9.3 Cémoi B2B Chocolate Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Cémoi B2B Chocolate Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Cémoi Key News

7.10 Irca

7.10.1 Irca Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Irca Business Overview

7.10.3 Irca B2B Chocolate Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Irca B2B Chocolate Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Irca Key News

7.11 Foley’s Candies LP

7.11.1 Foley’s Candies LP Corporate Summary

7.11.2 Foley’s Candies LP Business Overview

7.11.3 Foley’s Candies LP B2B Chocolate Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Foley’s Candies LP B2B Chocolate Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Foley’s Candies LP Key News

7.12 Kerry Group

7.12.1 Kerry Group Corporate Summary

7.12.2 Kerry Group Business Overview

7.12.3 Kerry Group B2B Chocolate Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Kerry Group B2B Chocolate Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Kerry Group Key News

7.13 Guittard

7.13.1 Guittard Corporate Summary

7.13.2 Guittard Business Overview

7.13.3 Guittard B2B Chocolate Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 Guittard B2B Chocolate Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Guittard Key News

7.14 Ferrero

7.14.1 Ferrero Corporate Summary

7.14.2 Ferrero Business Overview

7.14.3 Ferrero B2B Chocolate Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 Ferrero B2B Chocolate Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Ferrero Key News

7.15 Alpezzi Chocolate

7.15.1 Alpezzi Chocolate Corporate Summary

7.15.2 Alpezzi Chocolate Business Overview

7.15.3 Alpezzi Chocolate B2B Chocolate Major Product Offerings

7.15.4 Alpezzi Chocolate B2B Chocolate Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Alpezzi Chocolate Key News

7.16 Valrhona

7.16.1 Valrhona Corporate Summary

7.16.2 Valrhona Business Overview

7.16.3 Valrhona B2B Chocolate Major Product Offerings

7.16.4 Valrhona B2B Chocolate Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Valrhona Key News

Continue…

