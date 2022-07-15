Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Small-Sized Ni-MH Battery for Consumer Electronics
Large-Sized Ni-MH Battery for HEV
Segment by Application
HEV
Retail Market
Cordless Phone
Dust Collector
Personal Care
Lighting Tools
Electric Tool
Others
By Company
Primearth EV Energy
FDK
GP Batteries International
Highpower International Inc
Corun
Panasonic
Huanyu battery
GS Yuasa
Spectrum Brands (Rayovac)
Lexel Battery (Coslight)
EPT Battery Co., Ltd
Energizer Holdings
Great Power Energy
Suppo
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Small-Sized Ni-MH Battery for Consumer Electronics
1.2.3 Large-Sized Ni-MH Battery for HEV
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 HEV
1.3.3 Retail Market
1.3.4 Cordless Phone
1.3.5 Dust Collector
1.3.6 Personal Care
1.3.7 Lighting Tools
1.3.8 Electric Tool
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Production
2.1 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017
