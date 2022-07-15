Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) in global, including the following market information:

Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Power Distribution Unit (PDU) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market was valued at 1389.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1633.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard PDU Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) include Schneider Electric (APC Corp)(France), Eaton Corporation (USA), EmersonElectricCo.(USA), Legrand (Raritan) (USA), CIS Global (Enlogic) (USA), Cisco Systems Inc. (USA), Leviton (USA), ServerTechnologyInc.(USA) and CyberPowerSystems(China), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Power Distribution Unit (PDU) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard PDU

Metrological PDU

Monitoring PDU

Switched PDU

Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Telecommunications and IT

Finance and Insurance

Energy

Medical Care

Other

Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Power Distribution Unit (PDU) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Power Distribution Unit (PDU) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Power Distribution Unit (PDU) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Power Distribution Unit (PDU) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schneider Electric (APC Corp)(France)

Eaton Corporation (USA)

EmersonElectricCo.(USA)

Legrand (Raritan) (USA)

CIS Global (Enlogic) (USA)

Cisco Systems Inc. (USA)

Leviton (USA)

ServerTechnologyInc.(USA)

CyberPowerSystems(China)

Geist Ltd. (USA)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (USA)

Haipeng (China)

Tripp Lite(USA)

CAN

Delta Power Solutions

Fujitsu

GE

ABB

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Companies

3.8

