Household Generators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Household Generators also known as Residential Generators, contain Portable and Standby Generators. Portable generator takes major share in Residential application field.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Household Generators in global, including the following market information:
Global Household Generators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Household Generators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Household Generators companies in 2021 (%)
The global Household Generators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Portable Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Household Generators include Generac, Honda Power, Briggs & Stratton, KOHLER, Yamaha, Champion, Cummins Power Systems, TTI and United Power Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Household Generators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Household Generators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Household Generators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Portable Type
Standby Type
Global Household Generators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Household Generators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Less than 4 KW
4- 8 KW
8-17 KW
More than 17 KW
Global Household Generators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Household Generators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Household Generators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Household Generators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Household Generators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Household Generators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Generac
Honda Power
Briggs & Stratton
KOHLER
Yamaha
Champion
Cummins Power Systems
TTI
United Power Technology
Eaton
Honeywell
Scott's
Hyundai Power
Mi-T-M
Pramac
HGI
Wacker Neuson
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Household Generators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Household Generators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Household Generators Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Household Generators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Household Generators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Household Generators Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Household Generators Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Household Generators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Household Generators Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Household Generators Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Household Generators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Household Generators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Household Generators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Household Generators Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Household Generators Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Household Generators Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
