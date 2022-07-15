Global 5G IoT Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
5G IoT market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5G IoT market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Short-Range IoT Devices
Wide-Range IoT Devices
Segment by Application
Manufacturing
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Government
Others
By Company
Ericsson (Sweden)
Nokia (Finland)
Huawei (China)
AT&T (US)
Verizon (US)
Sprint (US)
Telef?nica (Spain)
BT Group (UK)
Vodafone (UK)
Telstra (Australia)
Etisalat (UAE)
Telus (Canada)
Bell Canada (Canada)
Singtel (Singapore)
Rogers (Canada)
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global 5G IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Short-Range IoT Devices
1.2.3 Wide-Range IoT Devices
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 5G IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Manufacturing
1.3.3 Energy & Utilities
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 Government
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global 5G IoT Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 5G IoT Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 5G IoT Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 5G IoT Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 5G IoT Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 5G IoT Market Dynamics
2.3.1 5G IoT Industry Trends
2.3.2 5G IoT Market Drivers
2.3.3 5G IoT Market Challenges
2.3.4 5G IoT Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top 5G IoT Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top 5G IoT Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global 5G IoT Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global 5G IoT Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 5G IoT Revenue
3.4 Global 5G IoT Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global 5G IoT Market Conc
