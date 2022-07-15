Specialty Cables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Cables in global, including the following market information:
Global Specialty Cables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Specialty Cables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meters)
Global top five Specialty Cables companies in 2021 (%)
The global Specialty Cables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Voltage Specialty Cable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Specialty Cables include Prysmian Group, Nexans, Sumitomo Electric, Furukawa, General Cable, Southwire, Leoni, LS Cable & Systems and Fujikura, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Specialty Cables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Specialty Cables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Specialty Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Voltage Specialty Cable
Medium Voltage Specialty Cable
High Voltage Specialty Cable
Global Specialty Cables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Specialty Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Overland
Underground
Submarine
Other
Global Specialty Cables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Specialty Cables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Specialty Cables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Specialty Cables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Specialty Cables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meters)
Key companies Specialty Cables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Prysmian Group
Nexans
Sumitomo Electric
Furukawa
General Cable
Southwire
Leoni
LS Cable & Systems
Fujikura
Far East Cable
Jiangnan Cable
Baosheng Group
Hitachi
Encore Wire
NKT
Hengtong Group
Xignux
Finolex
KEI Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Specialty Cables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Specialty Cables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Specialty Cables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Specialty Cables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Specialty Cables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Specialty Cables Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Specialty Cables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Specialty Cables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Specialty Cables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Specialty Cables Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Specialty Cables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Cables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Specialty Cables Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Cables Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Specialty Cables Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Cables Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Specialty Cables Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
