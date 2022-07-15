Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator refer to the device which provides visual or remote indication of a fault on the electric power system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator in global, including the following market information:
Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Earth faults Indicators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator include SEL, Horstmann, Cooper Power Systems, ABB (Thomas & Betts), Elektro-Mechanik GMBH, Siemens, Bowden Brothers, Schneider Electric and Franklin (GridSense), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Earth faults Indicators
Short-circuits Indicators
Short-circuit and Earth Fault Indicators
Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Station
Urban Construction
Other
Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SEL
Horstmann
Cooper Power Systems
ABB (Thomas & Betts)
Elektro-Mechanik GMBH
Siemens
Bowden Brothers
Schneider Electric
Franklin (GridSense)
CELSA
Electronsystem MD
NORTROLL
CREAT
SEMEUREKA
Winet Electric
BEHAUR SCITECH
HHX
Beijing HCRT Electrical Equipment
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Short-Circuit
