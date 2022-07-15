Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator refer to the device which provides visual or remote indication of a fault on the electric power system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator in global, including the following market information:

Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator companies in 2021 (%)

The global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Earth faults Indicators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator include SEL, Horstmann, Cooper Power Systems, ABB (Thomas & Betts), Elektro-Mechanik GMBH, Siemens, Bowden Brothers, Schneider Electric and Franklin (GridSense), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Earth faults Indicators

Short-circuits Indicators

Short-circuit and Earth Fault Indicators

Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Station

Urban Construction

Other

Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SEL

Horstmann

Cooper Power Systems

ABB (Thomas & Betts)

Elektro-Mechanik GMBH

Siemens

Bowden Brothers

Schneider Electric

Franklin (GridSense)

CELSA

Electronsystem MD

NORTROLL

CREAT

SEMEUREKA

Winet Electric

BEHAUR SCITECH

HHX

Beijing HCRT Electrical Equipment

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Short-Circuit and Earth Fault Indicator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Short-Circuit

