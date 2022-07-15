Electric Recharging Point Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An Electric Recharging Point is an element in an infrastructure that supplies electric energy for the recharging of electric vehicles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Recharging Point in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Recharging Point Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Recharging Point Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Recharging Point companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Recharging Point market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AC Electric Vehicle Charger Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Recharging Point include CHARGEPOINT, Blink, Chargemaster, General Electric, SIEMENS, Eaton, Leviton, Clipper Creek and DBT USA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Electric Recharging Point manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Recharging Point Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Recharging Point Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
AC Electric Vehicle Charger
DC Electric Vehicle Charger
Global Electric Recharging Point Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Recharging Point Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Charging
Public Charging
Others
Global Electric Recharging Point Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Recharging Point Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Recharging Point revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Recharging Point revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Recharging Point sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Recharging Point sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CHARGEPOINT
Blink
Chargemaster
General Electric
SIEMENS
Eaton
Leviton
Clipper Creek
DBT USA
Schneider
NARI
XJ Group
Hepu
Beijing Huashang
Aotexun
UTEK
BYD
Shanghai Xundao
Titans
Puruite
Zhejiang Wanma
Nanjing Lvzhan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Recharging Point Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Recharging Point Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Recharging Point Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Recharging Point Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Recharging Point Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Recharging Point Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Recharging Point Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Recharging Point Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Recharging Point Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Recharging Point Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Recharging Point Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Recharging Point Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Recharging Point Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Recharging Point Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Recharging Point Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Recharging Poin
