Electric Recharging Point Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An Electric Recharging Point is an element in an infrastructure that supplies electric energy for the recharging of electric vehicles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Recharging Point in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Recharging Point Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-electric-recharging-point-2022-2028-469

Global Electric Recharging Point Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Recharging Point companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Recharging Point market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AC Electric Vehicle Charger Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Recharging Point include CHARGEPOINT, Blink, Chargemaster, General Electric, SIEMENS, Eaton, Leviton, Clipper Creek and DBT USA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Electric Recharging Point manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Recharging Point Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Recharging Point Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AC Electric Vehicle Charger

DC Electric Vehicle Charger

Global Electric Recharging Point Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Recharging Point Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Charging

Public Charging

Others

Global Electric Recharging Point Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Recharging Point Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Recharging Point revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Recharging Point revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Recharging Point sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Recharging Point sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CHARGEPOINT

Blink

Chargemaster

General Electric

SIEMENS

Eaton

Leviton

Clipper Creek

DBT USA

Schneider

NARI

XJ Group

Hepu

Beijing Huashang

Aotexun

UTEK

BYD

Shanghai Xundao

Titans

Puruite

Zhejiang Wanma

Nanjing Lvzhan

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/energy-and-natural-resources/global-electric-recharging-point-2022-2028-469

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Recharging Point Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Recharging Point Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Recharging Point Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Recharging Point Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Recharging Point Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Recharging Point Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Recharging Point Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Recharging Point Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Recharging Point Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Recharging Point Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Recharging Point Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Recharging Point Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Recharging Point Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Recharging Point Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Recharging Point Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Recharging Poin

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/energy-and-natural-resources/global-electric-recharging-point-2022-2028-469

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Electric Recharging Point Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global and China Electric Recharging Point Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Electric Recharging Point Sales Market Report 2021

Global Electric Recharging Point Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

