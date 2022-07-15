Freight Forwarder Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Freight Forwarder Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Freight Forwarder Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Freight Forwarder industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Freight Forwarder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Freight Forwarder in global, including the following market information:

Global Freight Forwarder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Freight Forwarder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Freight Forwarder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Freight Forwarder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Freight Forwarder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Freight Forwarder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

Sinotrans

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Dachser

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

UPS Supply Chain

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

CJ Korea Express

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics

NNR Global Logistics

Dimerco

Toll Holdings

Pilot Freight Services



Total Market by Segment:

Global Freight Forwarder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Freight Forwarder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

Others

Global Freight Forwarder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Freight Forwarder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ships Freight

Aircraft Freight

Trucks Freight

Railroads Freight

Global Freight Forwarder

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Freight Forwarder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Freight Forwarder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Kuehne + Nagel

7.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview

7.1.3 Kuehne + Nagel Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Key News

7.2 DHL Group

7.2.1 DHL Group Corporate Summary

7.2.2 DHL Group Business Overview

7.2.3 DHL Group Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 DHL Group Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 DHL Group Key News

7.3 Sinotrans

7.3.1 Sinotrans Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Sinotrans Business Overview

7.3.3 Sinotrans Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Sinotrans Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Sinotrans Key News

7.4 DB Schenker Logistics

7.4.1 DB Schenker Logistics Corporate Summary

7.4.2 DB Schenker Logistics Business Overview

7.4.3 DB Schenker Logistics Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 DB Schenker Logistics Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 DB Schenker Logistics Key News

7.5 GEODIS

7.5.1 GEODIS Corporate Summary

7.5.2 GEODIS Business Overview

7.5.3 GEODIS Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 GEODIS Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 GEODIS Key News

7.6 Panalpina

7.6.1 Panalpina Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Panalpina Business Overview

7.6.3 Panalpina Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Panalpina Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Panalpina Key News

7.7 DSV

7.7.1 DSV Corporate Summary

7.7.2 DSV Business Overview

7.7.3 DSV Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 DSV Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 DSV Key News

7.8 Bolloré Logistics

7.8.1 Bolloré Logistics Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Bolloré Logistics Business Overview

7.8.3 Bolloré Logistics Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Bolloré Logistics Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Bolloré Logistics Key News

7.9 Expeditors

7.9.1 Expeditors Corporate Summary

7.9.2 Expeditors Business Overview

7.9.3 Expeditors Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Expeditors Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Expeditors Key News

7.10 Dachser

7.10.1 Dachser Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Dachser Business Overview

7.10.3 Dachser Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Dachser Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Dachser Key News

7.11 Nippon Express

7.11.1 Nippon Express Corporate Summary

7.11.2 Nippon Express Business Overview

7.11.3 Nippon Express Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Nippon Express Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Nippon Express Key News

7.12 CEVA Logistics

7.12.1 CEVA Logistics Corporate Summary

7.12.2 CEVA Logistics Business Overview

7.12.3 CEVA Logistics Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 CEVA Logistics Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.12.5 CEVA Logistics Key News

7.13 Pantos Logistics

7.13.1 Pantos Logistics Corporate Summary

7.13.2 Pantos Logistics Business Overview

7.13.3 Pantos Logistics Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 Pantos Logistics Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Pantos Logistics Key News

7.14 Agility Logistics

7.14.1 Agility Logistics Corporate Summary

7.14.2 Agility Logistics Business Overview

7.14.3 Agility Logistics Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 Agility Logistics Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Agility Logistics Key News

7.15 Hellmann

7.15.1 Hellmann Corporate Summary

7.15.2 Hellmann Business Overview

7.15.3 Hellmann Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.15.4 Hellmann Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Hellmann Key News

7.16 Damco

7.16.1 Damco Corporate Summary

7.16.2 Damco Business Overview

7.16.3 Damco Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.16.4 Damco Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Damco Key News

7.17 KWE

7.17.1 KWE Corporate Summary

7.17.2 KWE Business Overview

7.17.3 KWE Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.17.4 KWE Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.17.5 KWE Key News

7.18 Hitachi Transport

7.18.1 Hitachi Transport Corporate Summary

7.18.2 Hitachi Transport Business Overview

7.18.3 Hitachi Transport Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.18.4 Hitachi Transport Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Hitachi Transport Key News

7.19 UPS Supply Chain

7.19.1 UPS Supply Chain Corporate Summary

7.19.2 UPS Supply Chain Business Overview

7.19.3 UPS Supply Chain Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.19.4 UPS Supply Chain Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.19.5 UPS Supply Chain Key News

7.20 Sankyu

7.20.1 Sankyu Corporate Summary

7.20.2 Sankyu Business Overview

7.20.3 Sankyu Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.20.4 Sankyu Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Sankyu Key News

7.21 Kerry Logistics

7.21.1 Kerry Logistics Corporate Summary

7.21.2 Kerry Logistics Business Overview

7.21.3 Kerry Logistics Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.21.4 Kerry Logistics Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Kerry Logistics Key News

7.22 Logwin

7.22.1 Logwin Corporate Summary

7.22.2 Logwin Business Overview

7.22.3 Logwin Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.22.4 Logwin Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Logwin Key News

7.23 CJ Korea Express

7.23.1 CJ Korea Express Corporate Summary

7.23.2 CJ Korea Express Business Overview

7.23.3 CJ Korea Express Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.23.4 CJ Korea Express Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.23.5 CJ Korea Express Key News

7.24 C.H.Robinson

7.24.1 C.H.Robinson Corporate Summary

7.24.2 C.H.Robinson Business Overview

7.24.3 C.H.Robinson Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.24.4 C.H.Robinson Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.24.5 C.H.Robinson Key News

7.25 Yusen Logistics

7.25.1 Yusen Logistics Corporate Summary

7.25.2 Yusen Logistics Business Overview

7.25.3 Yusen Logistics Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.25.4 Yusen Logistics Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Yusen Logistics Key News

7.26 NNR Global Logistics

7.26.1 NNR Global Logistics Corporate Summary

7.26.2 NNR Global Logistics Business Overview

7.26.3 NNR Global Logistics Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.26.4 NNR Global Logistics Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.26.5 NNR Global Logistics Key News

7.27 Dimerco

7.27.1 Dimerco Corporate Summary

7.27.2 Dimerco Business Overview

7.27.3 Dimerco Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.27.4 Dimerco Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.27.5 Dimerco Key News

7.28 Toll Holdings

7.28.1 Toll Holdings Corporate Summary

7.28.2 Toll Holdings Business Overview

7.28.3 Toll Holdings Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.28.4 Toll Holdings Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.28.5 Toll Holdings Key News

7.29 Pilot Freight Services

7.29.1 Pilot Freight Services Corporate Summary

7.29.2 Pilot Freight Services Business Overview

7.29.3 Pilot Freight Services Freight Forwarder Major Product Offerings

7.29.4 Pilot Freight Services Freight Forwarder Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.29.5 Pilot Freight Services Key News

Continue…

