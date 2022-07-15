Rooftop PV System Market 2022 | Top Key Players Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, Hanwha, First Solar, Yingli, SunPower, Sharp, Solarworld, Eging PV, Risen, Kyocera Solar, GCL, Longi Solar

Rooftop PV System Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Rooftop PV System Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Rooftop PV System Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Rooftop PV System industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Rooftop PV System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rooftop PV System in global, including the following market information:

Global Rooftop PV System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rooftop PV System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rooftop PV System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rooftop PV System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rooftop PV System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Rooftop PV System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jinko Solar

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

JA Solar

Hanwha

First Solar

Yingli

SunPower

Sharp

Solarworld

Eging PV

Risen

Kyocera Solar

GCL

Longi Solar



Total Market by Segment:

Global Rooftop PV System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Rooftop PV System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Global Rooftop PV System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Rooftop PV System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Non-residential

Residential

Global Rooftop PV System

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rooftop PV System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rooftop PV System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Jinko Solar

7.1.1 Jinko Solar Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Jinko Solar Business Overview

7.1.3 Jinko Solar Rooftop PV System Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Jinko Solar Rooftop PV System Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Jinko Solar Key News

7.2 Trina Solar

7.2.1 Trina Solar Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Trina Solar Business Overview

7.2.3 Trina Solar Rooftop PV System Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Trina Solar Rooftop PV System Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Trina Solar Key News

7.3 Canadian Solar

7.3.1 Canadian Solar Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Canadian Solar Business Overview

7.3.3 Canadian Solar Rooftop PV System Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Canadian Solar Rooftop PV System Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Canadian Solar Key News

7.4 JA Solar

7.4.1 JA Solar Corporate Summary

7.4.2 JA Solar Business Overview

7.4.3 JA Solar Rooftop PV System Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 JA Solar Rooftop PV System Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 JA Solar Key News

7.5 Hanwha

7.5.1 Hanwha Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Hanwha Business Overview

7.5.3 Hanwha Rooftop PV System Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Hanwha Rooftop PV System Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Hanwha Key News

7.6 First Solar

7.6.1 First Solar Corporate Summary

7.6.2 First Solar Business Overview

7.6.3 First Solar Rooftop PV System Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 First Solar Rooftop PV System Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 First Solar Key News

7.7 Yingli

7.7.1 Yingli Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Yingli Business Overview

7.7.3 Yingli Rooftop PV System Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Yingli Rooftop PV System Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Yingli Key News

7.8 SunPower

7.8.1 SunPower Corporate Summary

7.8.2 SunPower Business Overview

7.8.3 SunPower Rooftop PV System Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 SunPower Rooftop PV System Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.8.5 SunPower Key News

7.9 Sharp

7.9.1 Sharp Corporate Summary

7.9.2 Sharp Business Overview

7.9.3 Sharp Rooftop PV System Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Sharp Rooftop PV System Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Sharp Key News

7.10 Solarworld

7.10.1 Solarworld Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Solarworld Business Overview

7.10.3 Solarworld Rooftop PV System Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Solarworld Rooftop PV System Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Solarworld Key News

7.11 Eging PV

7.11.1 Eging PV Corporate Summary

7.11.2 Eging PV Rooftop PV System Business Overview

7.11.3 Eging PV Rooftop PV System Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Eging PV Rooftop PV System Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Eging PV Key News

7.12 Risen

7.12.1 Risen Corporate Summary

7.12.2 Risen Rooftop PV System Business Overview

7.12.3 Risen Rooftop PV System Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Risen Rooftop PV System Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Risen Key News

7.13 Kyocera Solar

7.13.1 Kyocera Solar Corporate Summary

7.13.2 Kyocera Solar Rooftop PV System Business Overview

7.13.3 Kyocera Solar Rooftop PV System Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 Kyocera Solar Rooftop PV System Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Kyocera Solar Key News

7.14 GCL

7.14.1 GCL Corporate Summary

7.14.2 GCL Business Overview

7.14.3 GCL Rooftop PV System Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 GCL Rooftop PV System Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.14.5 GCL Key News

7.15 Longi Solar

7.15.1 Longi Solar Corporate Summary

7.15.2 Longi Solar Business Overview

7.15.3 Longi Solar Rooftop PV System Major Product Offerings

7.15.4 Longi Solar Rooftop PV System Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Longi Solar Key News

8 Global Rooftop PV System

