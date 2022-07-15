Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate include Showa Denko Materials, CPD-CHEM, Ruibolong, etc. Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate, holds a share about 90%, followed by North America, and Europe. In terms of purity, greater than or equal to 98% is the largest segment, with a share about 95%. And in terms of application, the largest segment is UV ink, with a share over 50%.

Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Market Segment by Type

Greater than or Equal to 98%

Less than 98%

Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Market Segment by Application

UV Coating

UV Additives

UV Ink

Others

The report on the Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Showa Denko Materials

CPD-CHEM

Ruibolong

Sinocure Chemical

Eternal

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Showa Denko Materials

7.1.1 Showa Denko Materials Corporation Information

7.1.2 Showa Denko Materials Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Showa Denko Materials Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Showa Denko Materials Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Products Offered

7.1.5 Showa Denko Materials Recent Development

7.2 CPD-CHEM

7.2.1 CPD-CHEM Corporation Information

7.2.2 CPD-CHEM Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 CPD-CHEM Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 CPD-CHEM Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Products Offered

7.2.5 CPD-CHEM Recent Development

7.3 Ruibolong

7.3.1 Ruibolong Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ruibolong Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Ruibolong Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Ruibolong Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Products Offered

7.3.5 Ruibolong Recent Development

7.4 Sinocure Chemical

7.4.1 Sinocure Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sinocure Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Sinocure Chemical Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Sinocure Chemical Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Products Offered

7.4.5 Sinocure Chemical Recent Development

7.5 Eternal

7.5.1 Eternal Corporation Information

7.5.2 Eternal Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Eternal Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Eternal Dicyclopentenyloxyethyl-acrylate Products Offered

7.5.5 Eternal Recent Development

