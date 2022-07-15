Instrument Calibration Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Instrument Calibration Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Instrument Calibration Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Instrument Calibration Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electrical Calibration Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Instrument Calibration Services include Trescal, Transcat, Tektronix, Siemens AG, ABB Group, Consumers Energy, Endress+Hauser, Rohde & Schwarz and Lockheed Martin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Instrument Calibration Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Instrument Calibration Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Instrument Calibration Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electrical Calibration Services
Mass Standards Calibration Services
Temperature Calibration Services
Other
Global Instrument Calibration Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Instrument Calibration Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical and Biomedical
Industrial and Automotive
Electronics
Communication
Aerospace & Defense
Other
Global Instrument Calibration Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Instrument Calibration Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Instrument Calibration Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Instrument Calibration Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Trescal
Transcat
Tektronix
Siemens AG
ABB Group
Consumers Energy
Endress+Hauser
Rohde & Schwarz
Lockheed Martin
ESSCO Calibration Laboratory
GE Kaye, General Electric
Keysight Technologies
Micro Precision Calibration
Optical Test and Calibration
Technical Maintenance
Tradinco Instruments
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Instrument Calibration Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Instrument Calibration Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Instrument Calibration Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Instrument Calibration Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Instrument Calibration Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Instrument Calibration Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Instrument Calibration Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Instrument Calibration Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Instrument Calibration Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Instrument Calibration Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Instrument Calibration Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Instrument Calibration Services Companies
3.6.2 List of G
