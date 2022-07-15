Insights on the Bed Blankets Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

Insights on the Bed Blankets Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Bed Blankets market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Bed Blankets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Bed Blankets Market Report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Bed Blankets market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Polyester accounting for % of the Bed Blankets global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Home Use was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Bed Blankets Scope and Market Size

Bed Blankets market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bed Blankets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Bed Blankets market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/366354/bed-blankets

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Bed Blankets performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Bed Blankets type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Bed Blankets?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Polyester

Cotton

Wool

Other

Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Buffy

Sunday Citizen

Boll & Branch

L.L.Bean

Amazon Basics

Garnet Hill

Bedsure

Zhejiang Truelove Vogue

Shandong New Silk Road

Pendleton Woolen Mills

IBENA

Berkshire Blanket

Brickle Group

Faribault Woolen Mill

Gravity Blankets

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Bed Blankets Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Bed Blankets Market Size by Region

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Buffy

7.1.1 Buffy Corporation Information

7.1.2 Buffy Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Buffy Bed Blankets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Buffy Bed Blankets Products Offered

7.1.5 Buffy Recent Development

7.2 Sunday Citizen

7.2.1 Sunday Citizen Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sunday Citizen Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sunday Citizen Bed Blankets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sunday Citizen Bed Blankets Products Offered

7.2.5 Sunday Citizen Recent Development

7.3 Boll & Branch

7.3.1 Boll & Branch Corporation Information

7.3.2 Boll & Branch Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Boll & Branch Bed Blankets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Boll & Branch Bed Blankets Products Offered

7.3.5 Boll & Branch Recent Development

7.4 L.L.Bean

7.4.1 L.L.Bean Corporation Information

7.4.2 L.L.Bean Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 L.L.Bean Bed Blankets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 L.L.Bean Bed Blankets Products Offered

7.4.5 L.L.Bean Recent Development

7.5 Amazon Basics

7.5.1 Amazon Basics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Amazon Basics Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Amazon Basics Bed Blankets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Amazon Basics Bed Blankets Products Offered

7.5.5 Amazon Basics Recent Development

7.6 Garnet Hill

7.6.1 Garnet Hill Corporation Information

7.6.2 Garnet Hill Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Garnet Hill Bed Blankets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Garnet Hill Bed Blankets Products Offered

7.6.5 Garnet Hill Recent Development

7.7 Bedsure

7.7.1 Bedsure Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bedsure Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Bedsure Bed Blankets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Bedsure Bed Blankets Products Offered

7.7.5 Bedsure Recent Development

7.8 Zhejiang Truelove Vogue

7.8.1 Zhejiang Truelove Vogue Corporation Information

7.8.2 Zhejiang Truelove Vogue Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Zhejiang Truelove Vogue Bed Blankets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Zhejiang Truelove Vogue Bed Blankets Products Offered

7.8.5 Zhejiang Truelove Vogue Recent Development

7.9 Shandong New Silk Road

7.9.1 Shandong New Silk Road Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shandong New Silk Road Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shandong New Silk Road Bed Blankets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shandong New Silk Road Bed Blankets Products Offered

7.9.5 Shandong New Silk Road Recent Development

7.10 Pendleton Woolen Mills

7.10.1 Pendleton Woolen Mills Corporation Information

7.10.2 Pendleton Woolen Mills Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Pendleton Woolen Mills Bed Blankets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Pendleton Woolen Mills Bed Blankets Products Offered

7.10.5 Pendleton Woolen Mills Recent Development

7.11 IBENA

7.11.1 IBENA Corporation Information

7.11.2 IBENA Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 IBENA Bed Blankets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 IBENA Bed Blankets Products Offered

7.11.5 IBENA Recent Development

7.12 Berkshire Blanket

7.12.1 Berkshire Blanket Corporation Information

7.12.2 Berkshire Blanket Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Berkshire Blanket Bed Blankets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Berkshire Blanket Products Offered

7.12.5 Berkshire Blanket Recent Development

7.13 Brickle Group

7.13.1 Brickle Group Corporation Information

7.13.2 Brickle Group Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Brickle Group Bed Blankets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Brickle Group Products Offered

7.13.5 Brickle Group Recent Development

7.14 Faribault Woolen Mill

7.14.1 Faribault Woolen Mill Corporation Information

7.14.2 Faribault Woolen Mill Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Faribault Woolen Mill Bed Blankets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Faribault Woolen Mill Products Offered

7.14.5 Faribault Woolen Mill Recent Development

7.15 Gravity Blankets

7.15.1 Gravity Blankets Corporation Information

7.15.2 Gravity Blankets Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Gravity Blankets Bed Blankets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Gravity Blankets Products Offered

7.15.5 Gravity Blankets Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/366354/bed-blankets

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States