AI in Fashion Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of AI in Fashion in Global, including the following market information:
Global AI in Fashion Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7208135/global-aifashion-2022-2028-576
The global AI in Fashion market was valued at 391.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 876.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Apparel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of AI in Fashion include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), AWS (US), SAP (Germany), Facebook (US), Adobe (US), Oracle (US) and Vue.ai (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the AI in Fashion companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global AI in Fashion Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global AI in Fashion Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Apparel
Accessories
Footwear
Beauty and Cosmetics
Jewelry and Watches
Others
Global AI in Fashion Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global AI in Fashion Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fashion Designers
Fashion Stores (Online and Offline Brand Stores)
Global AI in Fashion Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global AI in Fashion Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies AI in Fashion revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies AI in Fashion revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Microsoft (US)
IBM (US)
Google (US)
AWS (US)
SAP (Germany)
Facebook (US)
Adobe (US)
Oracle (US)
Vue.ai (US)
Lily AI (US)
Syte (Israel)
mode.ai (US)
Stitch Fix (US)
Heuritech (France)
Wide Eyes (Spain)
FINDMINE (US)
Catchoom (Spain)
Huawei (China)
Intelistyle (England)
Pttrns.ai (Netherlands)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 AI in Fashion Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global AI in Fashion Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global AI in Fashion Overall Market Size
2.1 Global AI in Fashion Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global AI in Fashion Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top AI in Fashion Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global AI in Fashion Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global AI in Fashion Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 AI in Fashion Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies AI in Fashion Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AI in Fashion Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 AI in Fashion Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 AI in Fashion Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global AI in Fashion Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Apparel
4.1.3 Acces
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Fashion Design Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Fashion Brands NFT Market Research Report 2022
Global Luxury Fashion Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Global Online Fashion Magazine Market Insights, Forecast to 2028