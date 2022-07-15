AI in Fashion Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of AI in Fashion in Global, including the following market information:

Global AI in Fashion Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global AI in Fashion market was valued at 391.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 876.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Apparel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of AI in Fashion include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), AWS (US), SAP (Germany), Facebook (US), Adobe (US), Oracle (US) and Vue.ai (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the AI in Fashion companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global AI in Fashion Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global AI in Fashion Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Apparel

Accessories

Footwear

Beauty and Cosmetics

Jewelry and Watches

Others

Global AI in Fashion Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global AI in Fashion Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fashion Designers

Fashion Stores (Online and Offline Brand Stores)

Global AI in Fashion Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global AI in Fashion Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies AI in Fashion revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies AI in Fashion revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Google (US)

AWS (US)

SAP (Germany)

Facebook (US)

Adobe (US)

Oracle (US)

Vue.ai (US)

Lily AI (US)

Syte (Israel)

mode.ai (US)

Stitch Fix (US)

Heuritech (France)

Wide Eyes (Spain)

FINDMINE (US)

Catchoom (Spain)

Huawei (China)

Intelistyle (England)

Pttrns.ai (Netherlands)

