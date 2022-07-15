Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Direct carrier billing (DCB) also known as operator billing, is a pure telco payment method allowing users to pay for online goods, products, support, services, and content via several devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and Smart TV.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Carrier Billing Platform in Global, including the following market information:

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Direct Carrier Billing Platform market was valued at 48090 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 149490 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Applications and Games Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Direct Carrier Billing Platform include Bango, Boku, Fortumo, Centili, Comviva, Singtel, Mobiyo, DIMOCO and NTT DOCOMO and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Direct Carrier Billing Platform companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Applications and Games

Video and Audio

Others

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Android

iOS

Others

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Direct Carrier Billing Platform revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Direct Carrier Billing Platform revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bango

Boku

Fortumo

Centili

Comviva

Singtel

Mobiyo

DIMOCO

NTT DOCOMO

Digital Turbine

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Direct Carrier Billing Platform Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct Carrier Billing Platform Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Direct Carrier Billing Platform Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Carrier Billing Platform Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Direct Carrier Billing Platform Companies

3.6.2 List of G

