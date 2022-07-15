Air Taxi Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Taxi in Global, including the following market information:

Global Air Taxi Market Size 2023-2028, ($ millions)

The global Air Taxi market is projected to reach US$ million by 2028.

We surveyed the Air Taxi companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Taxi Market, by Type, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Air Taxi Market Segment Percentages, by Type

Passenger Capacity One

Passenger Capacity Two

Passenger Capacity Three

Passenger Capacity Four

Passenger Capacity More than Four

Global Air Taxi Market, by Application, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Air Taxi Market Segment Percentages, by Application

Individual

Group

Global Air Taxi Market, By Region and Country, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Air Taxi Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country

United States

Europe

Asia

China

Rest of World

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Airbus S.A.S.

Boein

Embraer

EHANG

Hyundai

Lilium

Volocopter

Textron Aviation

Uber Technologies

Dassault Syst?mes

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air Taxi Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Air Taxi Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Air Taxi Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Air Taxi Market Size: 2022 VS 2028

2.2 Global Air Taxi Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2022-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Key Air Taxi Players in Global Market

3.2 Global Companies Air Taxi Product & Technology

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Airbus S.A.S.

4.1.1 Airbus S.A.S. Corporate Summary

4.1.2 Airbus S.A.S. Business Overview

4.1.3 Airbus S.A.S. Air Taxi Product Offerings & Technology

4.1.4 Airbus S.A.S. Air Taxi R&D, and Plans

4.2 Boein

4.2.1 Boein Corporate Summary

4.2.2 Boein Business Overview

4.2.3 Boein Air Taxi Product Offerings & Technology

4.2.4 Boein Air Taxi R&D, and Plans

4.3 Embraer

4.3.1 Embraer Corporate Summary

4.3.2 Embraer Business Overview

4.3.3 Embraer Air Taxi Product Offe

