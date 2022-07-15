Casting Polyurethane Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Casting Polyurethane Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Casting Polyurethane Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Casting Polyurethane market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of casting polyurethane include BASF, Lanxess, Covestro, etc. Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of casting polyurethane, holds a share about 70%, followed by North America, and Europe. In terms of product, polyester base prepolymer is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest segment is mechanical industry, with a share about 30%.

Casting Polyurethane market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Casting Polyurethane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Casting Polyurethane market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Casting Polyurethane Market Segment by Type

Polyester Base Prepolymer

Polyether Base Prepolymer

Polycaprolactone Base Prepolymer

Casting Polyurethane Market Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Mechanical Industry

Electronics and Instruments

Footwear and Sports

Medical Industry

Others

The report on the Casting Polyurethane market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BASF

Lanxess

Covestro

ShanDong Inov Polyurethane

Zibo Huatian Rubber & Plastic

Asia Huaxin Rubber

Zibo Hengjiu

Shanghai Hecheng

Jiangsu Qianmeite Polyurethane

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Casting Polyurethane consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Casting Polyurethane market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Casting Polyurethane manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Casting Polyurethane with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Casting Polyurethane submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Casting Polyurethane Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Casting Polyurethane Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Casting Polyurethane Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Casting Polyurethane Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Casting Polyurethane Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Casting Polyurethane Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Casting Polyurethane Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Casting Polyurethane Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Casting Polyurethane Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Casting Polyurethane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Casting Polyurethane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Casting Polyurethane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Casting Polyurethane Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Casting Polyurethane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Casting Polyurethane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Casting Polyurethane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Casting Polyurethane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Casting Polyurethane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Casting Polyurethane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF Casting Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF Casting Polyurethane Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 Lanxess

7.2.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

7.2.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Lanxess Casting Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Lanxess Casting Polyurethane Products Offered

7.2.5 Lanxess Recent Development

7.3 Covestro

7.3.1 Covestro Corporation Information

7.3.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Covestro Casting Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Covestro Casting Polyurethane Products Offered

7.3.5 Covestro Recent Development

7.4 ShanDong Inov Polyurethane

7.4.1 ShanDong Inov Polyurethane Corporation Information

7.4.2 ShanDong Inov Polyurethane Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ShanDong Inov Polyurethane Casting Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ShanDong Inov Polyurethane Casting Polyurethane Products Offered

7.4.5 ShanDong Inov Polyurethane Recent Development

7.5 Zibo Huatian Rubber & Plastic

7.5.1 Zibo Huatian Rubber & Plastic Corporation Information

7.5.2 Zibo Huatian Rubber & Plastic Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Zibo Huatian Rubber & Plastic Casting Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Zibo Huatian Rubber & Plastic Casting Polyurethane Products Offered

7.5.5 Zibo Huatian Rubber & Plastic Recent Development

7.6 Asia Huaxin Rubber

7.6.1 Asia Huaxin Rubber Corporation Information

7.6.2 Asia Huaxin Rubber Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Asia Huaxin Rubber Casting Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Asia Huaxin Rubber Casting Polyurethane Products Offered

7.6.5 Asia Huaxin Rubber Recent Development

7.7 Zibo Hengjiu

7.7.1 Zibo Hengjiu Corporation Information

7.7.2 Zibo Hengjiu Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Zibo Hengjiu Casting Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Zibo Hengjiu Casting Polyurethane Products Offered

7.7.5 Zibo Hengjiu Recent Development

7.8 Shanghai Hecheng

7.8.1 Shanghai Hecheng Corporation Information

7.8.2 Shanghai Hecheng Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Shanghai Hecheng Casting Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Shanghai Hecheng Casting Polyurethane Products Offered

7.8.5 Shanghai Hecheng Recent Development

7.9 Jiangsu Qianmeite Polyurethane

7.9.1 Jiangsu Qianmeite Polyurethane Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jiangsu Qianmeite Polyurethane Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Jiangsu Qianmeite Polyurethane Casting Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Jiangsu Qianmeite Polyurethane Casting Polyurethane Products Offered

7.9.5 Jiangsu Qianmeite Polyurethane Recent Development

