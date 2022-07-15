Global and United States Single-Phase Electricity Meters Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Single-Phase Electricity Meters market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Single-Phase Electricity Meters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Single-Phase Electricity Meters market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Max Current Less Than 10A
Max Current 10-100A
Max Current More Than 100A
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Panasonic
Mitsubishi Electric
Contrel Elettronica
Algodue
Schneider Electric
TE Connectivity
Blue Jay Technology
Capetti Elettronica
Saia Burgess Controls
SENECA
Socomec
TELE Haase Steuerger?te
CIRCUTOR
GMC-I Messtechnik
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Single-Phase Electricity Meters Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Single-Phase Electricity Meters Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Max Current Less Than 10A
1.2.3 Max Current 10-100A
1.2.4 Max Current More Than 100A
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Single-Phase Electricity Meters Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Single-Phase Electricity Meters Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Single-Phase Electricity Meters Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Single-Phase Electricity Meters Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Single-Phase Electricity Meters, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Single-Phase Electricity Meters Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Single-Phase Electricity Meters Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Single-Phase Electricity Meters Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Single-Phase Electricity Meters Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Single-Phase Electricity Meters Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Single-Phase Electricity Meters Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Single-Phase
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/