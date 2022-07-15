HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States HV & EHV Underground Cables market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of HV & EHV underground cables include Prysmian Group, Nexans, Southwire, etc. Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of HV & EHV underground cables, holds a share about 50%, followed by Europe, and North America. In terms of product, HV is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest segment is direct current, with a share about 70%.

HV & EHV Underground Cables market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HV & EHV Underground Cables market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the HV & EHV Underground Cables market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Segment by Type

HV

EHV

HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Segment by Application

Direct Current

Alternative Current

The report on the HV & EHV Underground Cables market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Prysmian Group

Nexans

Southwire

Hengtong Group

Furukawa Electric

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Qrunning Cable

LS Cable & System

Taihan Electric

Riyadh Cable

NKT Cables

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global HV & EHV Underground Cables consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of HV & EHV Underground Cables market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global HV & EHV Underground Cables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the HV & EHV Underground Cables with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of HV & EHV Underground Cables submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global HV & EHV Underground Cables Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Size by Region

5.1 Global HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global HV & EHV Underground Cables Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global HV & EHV Underground Cables Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global HV & EHV Underground Cables Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global HV & EHV Underground Cables Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa HV & EHV Underground Cables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Prysmian Group

7.1.1 Prysmian Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Prysmian Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Prysmian Group HV & EHV Underground Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Prysmian Group HV & EHV Underground Cables Products Offered

7.1.5 Prysmian Group Recent Development

7.2 Nexans

7.2.1 Nexans Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nexans Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Nexans HV & EHV Underground Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Nexans HV & EHV Underground Cables Products Offered

7.2.5 Nexans Recent Development

7.3 Southwire

7.3.1 Southwire Corporation Information

7.3.2 Southwire Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Southwire HV & EHV Underground Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Southwire HV & EHV Underground Cables Products Offered

7.3.5 Southwire Recent Development

7.4 Hengtong Group

7.4.1 Hengtong Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hengtong Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hengtong Group HV & EHV Underground Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hengtong Group HV & EHV Underground Cables Products Offered

7.4.5 Hengtong Group Recent Development

7.5 Furukawa Electric

7.5.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information

7.5.2 Furukawa Electric Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Furukawa Electric HV & EHV Underground Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Furukawa Electric HV & EHV Underground Cables Products Offered

7.5.5 Furukawa Electric Recent Development

7.6 Sumitomo Electric Industries

7.6.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries HV & EHV Underground Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries HV & EHV Underground Cables Products Offered

7.6.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Development

7.7 Qrunning Cable

7.7.1 Qrunning Cable Corporation Information

7.7.2 Qrunning Cable Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Qrunning Cable HV & EHV Underground Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Qrunning Cable HV & EHV Underground Cables Products Offered

7.7.5 Qrunning Cable Recent Development

7.8 LS Cable & System

7.8.1 LS Cable & System Corporation Information

7.8.2 LS Cable & System Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 LS Cable & System HV & EHV Underground Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 LS Cable & System HV & EHV Underground Cables Products Offered

7.8.5 LS Cable & System Recent Development

7.9 Taihan Electric

7.9.1 Taihan Electric Corporation Information

7.9.2 Taihan Electric Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Taihan Electric HV & EHV Underground Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Taihan Electric HV & EHV Underground Cables Products Offered

7.9.5 Taihan Electric Recent Development

7.10 Riyadh Cable

7.10.1 Riyadh Cable Corporation Information

7.10.2 Riyadh Cable Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Riyadh Cable HV & EHV Underground Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Riyadh Cable HV & EHV Underground Cables Products Offered

7.10.5 Riyadh Cable Recent Development

7.11 NKT Cables

7.11.1 NKT Cables Corporation Information

7.11.2 NKT Cables Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 NKT Cables HV & EHV Underground Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 NKT Cables HV & EHV Underground Cables Products Offered

7.11.5 NKT Cables Recent Development

