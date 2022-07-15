Data Center Flash Storage Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Flash Storage in Global, including the following market information:
Global Data Center Flash Storage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Data Center Flash Storage market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Direct Attached Storage (DAS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Data Center Flash Storage include Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines (IBM), NetApp, Pure Storage, AccelStor, Avere Systems, DataDirect Networks (DDN) and Fujitsu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Data Center Flash Storage companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Data Center Flash Storage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Center Flash Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Direct Attached Storage (DAS)
Storage Area Networking (SAN)
Network Attached Storage (NAS)
Global Data Center Flash Storage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Center Flash Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
IT services
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Global Data Center Flash Storage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Data Center Flash Storage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Data Center Flash Storage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Data Center Flash Storage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dell Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
International Business Machines (IBM)
NetApp
Pure Storage
AccelStor
Avere Systems
DataDirect Networks (DDN)
Fujitsu
Hitachi Vantara
Huawei
Infortrend Technology
Inspur Group
Intel
Kaminario
Lenovo
Micron
Mitac International
Nimbus Data
Pivot3
QNAP
Quanta Cloud Technology
Samsung
Seagate
SK Hynix (SK Group)
Super Micro Computer
Synology
Toshiba
Violin System
Western Digital
Wiwynn
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Data Center Flash Storage Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Data Center Flash Storage Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Data Center Flash Storage Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Data Center Flash Storage Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Data Center Flash Storage Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Data Center Flash Storage Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Data Center Flash Storage Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Data Center Flash Storage Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Center Flash Storage Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Data Center Flash Storage Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Flash Storage Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Data Center Flash Storage Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Flash Storage Companies
