Data Center Flash Storage Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Flash Storage in Global, including the following market information:

Global Data Center Flash Storage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Data Center Flash Storage market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Direct Attached Storage (DAS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Data Center Flash Storage include Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines (IBM), NetApp, Pure Storage, AccelStor, Avere Systems, DataDirect Networks (DDN) and Fujitsu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Data Center Flash Storage companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Data Center Flash Storage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data Center Flash Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

Storage Area Networking (SAN)

Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Global Data Center Flash Storage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data Center Flash Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IT services

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Global Data Center Flash Storage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Data Center Flash Storage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Data Center Flash Storage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Data Center Flash Storage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

International Business Machines (IBM)

NetApp

Pure Storage

AccelStor

Avere Systems

DataDirect Networks (DDN)

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei

Infortrend Technology

Inspur Group

Intel

Kaminario

Lenovo

Micron

Mitac International

Nimbus Data

Pivot3

QNAP

Quanta Cloud Technology

Samsung

Seagate

SK Hynix (SK Group)

Super Micro Computer

Synology

Toshiba

Violin System

Western Digital

Wiwynn

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Data Center Flash Storage Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Data Center Flash Storage Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Data Center Flash Storage Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Data Center Flash Storage Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Data Center Flash Storage Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Data Center Flash Storage Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Data Center Flash Storage Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Data Center Flash Storage Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Center Flash Storage Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Data Center Flash Storage Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Flash Storage Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Data Center Flash Storage Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Flash Storage Companies

4 Market Si

