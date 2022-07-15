Tooth Replacement Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tooth Replacement in Global, including the following market information:
Global Tooth Replacement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tooth Replacement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dental Prosthetics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tooth Replacement include BEGO, Bicon, BIOTECH Dental, Bredent Medical, Carestream Dental, CeraRoot, Dentalpoint, Cortex Dental Implants Industries and Dentatus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tooth Replacement companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tooth Replacement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tooth Replacement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dental Prosthetics
Dental Implants
CAD/CAM Systems
Imaging and Surgical Planning
Dental Abutments
Dental Biomaterials
Global Tooth Replacement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tooth Replacement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dental Clinics
Hospitals
Dental Laboratories
DSOs
Dental Academic and Research Centers
Global Tooth Replacement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Tooth Replacement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tooth Replacement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tooth Replacement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BEGO
Bicon
BIOTECH Dental
Bredent Medical
Carestream Dental
CeraRoot
Dentalpoint
Cortex Dental Implants Industries
Dentatus
Dentium
Geistlich Pharma
Ivoclar Vivadent
Medentis Medical
PLANMECA OY
SpiralTech Superior Dental Implants
Sweden & Martina
TAV Dental
VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter
A.B. Dental Devices
ADIN Dental Implant Systems
Align Technology
AVINENT
Danaher
Zimmer Biomet
Henry Schein
3Shape
Institut Straumann
Dentsply Sirona
TBR Implants Group
T-Plus Implant Tech
TRI Dental Implants Int.
Z-Systems
ZEST Anchors
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tooth Replacement Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tooth Replacement Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tooth Replacement Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tooth Replacement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tooth Replacement Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tooth Replacement Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tooth Replacement Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tooth Replacement Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Tooth Replacement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Tooth Replacement Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tooth Replacement Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tooth Replacement Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tooth Replacement Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Tooth Replacement Market Size Markets,
