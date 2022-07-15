Tooth Replacement Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tooth Replacement in Global, including the following market information:

Global Tooth Replacement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tooth Replacement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dental Prosthetics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tooth Replacement include BEGO, Bicon, BIOTECH Dental, Bredent Medical, Carestream Dental, CeraRoot, Dentalpoint, Cortex Dental Implants Industries and Dentatus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tooth Replacement companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tooth Replacement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Tooth Replacement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dental Prosthetics

Dental Implants

CAD/CAM Systems

Imaging and Surgical Planning

Dental Abutments

Dental Biomaterials

Global Tooth Replacement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Tooth Replacement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Dental Laboratories

DSOs

Dental Academic and Research Centers

Global Tooth Replacement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Tooth Replacement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tooth Replacement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tooth Replacement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BEGO

Bicon

BIOTECH Dental

Bredent Medical

Carestream Dental

CeraRoot

Dentalpoint

Cortex Dental Implants Industries

Dentatus

Dentium

Geistlich Pharma

Ivoclar Vivadent

Medentis Medical

PLANMECA OY

SpiralTech Superior Dental Implants

Sweden & Martina

TAV Dental

VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter

A.B. Dental Devices

ADIN Dental Implant Systems

Align Technology

AVINENT

Danaher

Zimmer Biomet

Henry Schein

3Shape

Institut Straumann

Dentsply Sirona

TBR Implants Group

T-Plus Implant Tech

TRI Dental Implants Int.

Z-Systems

ZEST Anchors

