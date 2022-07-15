Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
RDA (Robotic Desktop Automation) is considered as the 4th industrial revolution in the business industry. It is a process automation technology with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities to handle repetitive tasks manually performed by humans.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Professional Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) include Jacada, Inc., Pegasystems, Inc., Blue Prism, RoboTask, Intradiem, Automation Anywhere, Inc., Samyutam, Softomotive Ltd. and UiPath and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Professional Services
Training Services
Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
IT and Telecom
Banking And Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Government
Healthcare
Retail
Utilities
Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Jacada, Inc.
Pegasystems, Inc.
Blue Prism
RoboTask
Intradiem
Automation Anywhere, Inc.
Samyutam
Softomotive Ltd.
UiPath
Kleptika
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Companies
3.6
