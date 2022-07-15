Wide Area RFID Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wide area RFID systems are essentially traditional RFID systems which can identify and locate numerous objects over a long range.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wide Area RFID Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Wide Area RFID Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wide Area RFID Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Readers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wide Area RFID Systems include Mojix, Inc., Impinj, Inc., Guard RFID Solutions, Inc., Balluff GmbH, PervasID Ltd., Shenzhen Jietong Technology Co., Ltd., Trackware B.V., Shenzhen Marktrace Co., Ltd. and Idesco Oy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wide Area RFID Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wide Area RFID Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Wide Area RFID Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Readers
Antennas
Software
Global Wide Area RFID Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Wide Area RFID Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Retail
Oil And Gas
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Global Wide Area RFID Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Wide Area RFID Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wide Area RFID Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wide Area RFID Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mojix, Inc.
Impinj, Inc.
Guard RFID Solutions, Inc.
Balluff GmbH
PervasID Ltd.
Shenzhen Jietong Technology Co., Ltd.
Trackware B.V.
Shenzhen Marktrace Co., Ltd.
Idesco Oy
Balogh Group
GAO RFID, Inc.
Pepperl+Fuchs Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wide Area RFID Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wide Area RFID Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wide Area RFID Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wide Area RFID Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wide Area RFID Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wide Area RFID Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wide Area RFID Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wide Area RFID Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Wide Area RFID Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Wide Area RFID Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wide Area RFID Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wide Area RFID Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wide Area RFID Systems Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
