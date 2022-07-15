Activewear & SportsWear Market 2022 | Top Key Players Adidas, Nike, New Balance, Under Armour, Asics, Mizuno, Puma, Li Ning, Ecco, Kswiss, Skecher, Anta, 361°, Peak, China Dongxiang, Xtep, Columbia Sportswear

Activewear & SportsWear Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Activewear & SportsWear Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Activewear & SportsWear Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Activewear & SportsWear industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Activewear & SportsWear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Activewear & SportsWear in global, including the following market information:

Global Activewear & SportsWear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Activewear & SportsWear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Activewear & SportsWear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Activewear & SportsWear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Activewear & SportsWear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Activewear & SportsWear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Adidas

Nike

New Balance

Under Armour

Asics

Mizuno

Puma

Li Ning

Ecco

Kswiss

Skecher

Anta

361°

Peak

China Dongxiang

Xtep

Columbia Sportswear



Total Market by Segment:

Global Activewear & SportsWear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Activewear & SportsWear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Outer, Pants, & T-Shirts

Shoes

Others

Global Activewear & SportsWear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Activewear & SportsWear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Men

Women

Children

Global Activewear & SportsWear

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Activewear & SportsWear Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Activewear & SportsWear Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Adidas

7.1.1 Adidas Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Adidas Business Overview

7.1.3 Adidas Activewear & SportsWear Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Adidas Activewear & SportsWear Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Adidas Key News

7.2 Nike

7.2.1 Nike Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Nike Business Overview

7.2.3 Nike Activewear & SportsWear Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Nike Activewear & SportsWear Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Nike Key News

7.3 New Balance

7.3.1 New Balance Corporate Summary

7.3.2 New Balance Business Overview

7.3.3 New Balance Activewear & SportsWear Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 New Balance Activewear & SportsWear Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 New Balance Key News

7.4 Under Armour

7.4.1 Under Armour Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Under Armour Business Overview

7.4.3 Under Armour Activewear & SportsWear Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Under Armour Activewear & SportsWear Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Under Armour Key News

7.5 Asics

7.5.1 Asics Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Asics Business Overview

7.5.3 Asics Activewear & SportsWear Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Asics Activewear & SportsWear Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Asics Key News

7.6 Mizuno

7.6.1 Mizuno Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Mizuno Business Overview

7.6.3 Mizuno Activewear & SportsWear Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Mizuno Activewear & SportsWear Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Mizuno Key News

7.7 Puma

7.7.1 Puma Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Puma Business Overview

7.7.3 Puma Activewear & SportsWear Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Puma Activewear & SportsWear Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Puma Key News

7.8 Li Ning

7.8.1 Li Ning Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Li Ning Business Overview

7.8.3 Li Ning Activewear & SportsWear Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Li Ning Activewear & SportsWear Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Li Ning Key News

7.9 Ecco

7.9.1 Ecco Corporate Summary

7.9.2 Ecco Business Overview

7.9.3 Ecco Activewear & SportsWear Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Ecco Activewear & SportsWear Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Ecco Key News

7.10 Kswiss

7.10.1 Kswiss Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Kswiss Business Overview

7.10.3 Kswiss Activewear & SportsWear Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Kswiss Activewear & SportsWear Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Kswiss Key News

7.11 Skecher

7.11.1 Skecher Corporate Summary

7.11.2 Skecher Activewear & SportsWear Business Overview

7.11.3 Skecher Activewear & SportsWear Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Skecher Activewear & SportsWear Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Skecher Key News

7.12 Anta

7.12.1 Anta Corporate Summary

7.12.2 Anta Activewear & SportsWear Business Overview

7.12.3 Anta Activewear & SportsWear Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Anta Activewear & SportsWear Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Anta Key News

7.13 361°

7.13.1 361° Corporate Summary

7.13.2 361° Activewear & SportsWear Business Overview

7.13.3 361° Activewear & SportsWear Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 361° Activewear & SportsWear Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.13.5 361° Key News

7.14 Peak

7.14.1 Peak Corporate Summary

7.14.2 Peak Business Overview

7.14.3 Peak Activewear & SportsWear Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 Peak Activewear & SportsWear Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Peak Key News

7.15 China Dongxiang

7.15.1 China Dongxiang Corporate Summary

7.15.2 China Dongxiang Business Overview

7.15.3 China Dongxiang Activewear & SportsWear Major Product Offerings

7.15.4 China Dongxiang Activewear & SportsWear Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.15.5 China Dongxiang Key News

7.16 Xtep

7.16.1 Xtep Corporate Summary

7.16.2 Xtep Business Overview

7.16.3 Xtep Activewear & SportsWear Major Product Offerings

7.16.4 Xtep Activewear & SportsWear Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Xtep Key News

7.17 Columbia Sportswear

7.17.1 Columbia Sportswear Corporate Summary

7.17.2 Columbia Sportswear Business Overview

7.17.3 Columbia Sportswear Activewear & SportsWear Major Product Offerings

7.17.4 Columbia Sportswear Activewear & SportsWear Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Columbia Sportswear Key News

8 Global Activewear & SportsWear

Continue…

