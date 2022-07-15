MRO Distribution in Apparel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In the business, manufacturing and supply chain areas, the MRO acronym stands for maintenance, repair and operations. It can also refer to the similar maintenance, repair and operating supplies. MRO refers to any supplies or goods that are used within the production process, but that aren't part of the final product.
This report contains market size and forecasts of MRO Distribution in Apparel in Global, including the following market information:
Global MRO Distribution in Apparel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global MRO Distribution in Apparel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Preventive/Scheduled Maintenance Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of MRO Distribution in Apparel include Cromwell Group (Holdings) Limited (Grainger), Graco Inc., WABCO (ZF), Mento AS, Valeo Service UK Ltd, Ascendum, Bodo M?ller Chemie GmbH, Lindberg & Lund AS (Biesterfeld) and Neumo-Egmo Spain SL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the MRO Distribution in Apparel companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global MRO Distribution in Apparel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global MRO Distribution in Apparel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Preventive/Scheduled Maintenance
Corrective Maintenance
Global MRO Distribution in Apparel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global MRO Distribution in Apparel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Internal
External
Global MRO Distribution in Apparel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global MRO Distribution in Apparel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies MRO Distribution in Apparel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies MRO Distribution in Apparel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cromwell Group (Holdings) Limited (Grainger)
Graco Inc.
WABCO (ZF)
Mento AS
Valeo Service UK Ltd
Ascendum
Bodo M?ller Chemie GmbH
Lindberg & Lund AS (Biesterfeld)
Neumo-Egmo Spain SL
Gazechim Composites Norden AB
ABB Group
Rohde & Schwarz
Schneider Electric
