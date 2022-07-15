Primary Battery Recycling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Primary Battery Recycling is a recycling activity that aims to reduce the number of batteries being disposed as municipal solid waste.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Primary Battery Recycling in Global, including the following market information:

Global Primary Battery Recycling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Primary Battery Recycling market was valued at 180.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 284.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wet Primary Battery Recycling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Primary Battery Recycling include Retriev Technologies, Batrec Industrie AG, Floridienne Group (SNAM), Corepile, GRS Batterien, GEM Co., Ltd and Recupyl SAS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Primary Battery Recycling companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Primary Battery Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Primary Battery Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wet Primary Battery Recycling

Dry Primary Battery Recycling

Global Primary Battery Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Primary Battery Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Global Primary Battery Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Primary Battery Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Primary Battery Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Primary Battery Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Retriev Technologies

Batrec Industrie AG

Floridienne Group (SNAM)

Corepile

GRS Batterien

GEM Co., Ltd

Recupyl SAS

