Primary Battery Recycling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Primary Battery Recycling is a recycling activity that aims to reduce the number of batteries being disposed as municipal solid waste.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Primary Battery Recycling in Global, including the following market information:
Global Primary Battery Recycling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Primary Battery Recycling market was valued at 180.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 284.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wet Primary Battery Recycling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Primary Battery Recycling include Retriev Technologies, Batrec Industrie AG, Floridienne Group (SNAM), Corepile, GRS Batterien, GEM Co., Ltd and Recupyl SAS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Primary Battery Recycling companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Primary Battery Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Primary Battery Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wet Primary Battery Recycling
Dry Primary Battery Recycling
Global Primary Battery Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Primary Battery Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Industrial
Others
Global Primary Battery Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Primary Battery Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Primary Battery Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Primary Battery Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Retriev Technologies
Batrec Industrie AG
Floridienne Group (SNAM)
Corepile
GRS Batterien
GEM Co., Ltd
Recupyl SAS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Primary Battery Recycling Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Primary Battery Recycling Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Primary Battery Recycling Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Primary Battery Recycling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Primary Battery Recycling Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Primary Battery Recycling Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Primary Battery Recycling Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Primary Battery Recycling Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Primary Battery Recycling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Primary Battery Recycling Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Primary Battery Recycling Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Primary Battery Recycling Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Primary Battery Recycling Companies
