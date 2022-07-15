Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Laminated type lithium ion battery has laminate film for packaging. These batteries are known for their excellent safety, thinner form factors, and size flexibility.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery in global, including the following market information:

Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery market was valued at 20320 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 39720 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LiCoO2 Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery include Panasonic, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Murata Manufacturing, Hitachi, Johnson Controls, Wanxiang Group (A123 Systems), Tianjin Lishen and Automotive Energy Supply, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LiCoO2 Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Others

Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Murata Manufacturing

Hitachi

Johnson Controls

Wanxiang Group (A123 Systems)

Tianjin Lishen

Automotive Energy Supply

BrightVolt

EEMB Battery

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

