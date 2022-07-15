Seafood Packaging Market 2022 | Top Key Players Amcor, Bemis (Amcor), Berry Global, Sealed Air, Pactiv (Reynolds), Winpak, Clondalkin Group, Constantia Flexibles (Wendel), Coveris, DS Smith, Cascades, Smurfit Kappa, DOW

Seafood Packaging Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Seafood Packaging Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Seafood Packaging Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Seafood Packaging industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Seafood Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Seafood Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Seafood Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Seafood Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Seafood Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Seafood Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Seafood Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Seafood Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

Bemis (Amcor)

Berry Global

Sealed Air

Pactiv (Reynolds)

Winpak

Clondalkin Group

Constantia Flexibles (Wendel)

Coveris

DS Smith

Cascades

Smurfit Kappa

DOW



Total Market by Segment:

Global Seafood Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Seafood Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Vacuum Packaging

Others

Global Seafood Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Seafood Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fresh & Frozen Products

Processed Products

Ready-to–Eat Products

Global Seafood Packaging

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Seafood Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Seafood Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Amcor

7.1.1 Amcor Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Amcor Business Overview

7.1.3 Amcor Seafood Packaging Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Amcor Seafood Packaging Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Amcor Key News

7.2 Bemis (Amcor)

7.2.1 Bemis (Amcor) Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Bemis (Amcor) Business Overview

7.2.3 Bemis (Amcor) Seafood Packaging Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Bemis (Amcor) Seafood Packaging Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Bemis (Amcor) Key News

7.3 Berry Global

7.3.1 Berry Global Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Berry Global Business Overview

7.3.3 Berry Global Seafood Packaging Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Berry Global Seafood Packaging Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Berry Global Key News

7.4 Sealed Air

7.4.1 Sealed Air Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Sealed Air Business Overview

7.4.3 Sealed Air Seafood Packaging Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Sealed Air Seafood Packaging Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Sealed Air Key News

7.5 Pactiv (Reynolds)

7.5.1 Pactiv (Reynolds) Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Pactiv (Reynolds) Business Overview

7.5.3 Pactiv (Reynolds) Seafood Packaging Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Pactiv (Reynolds) Seafood Packaging Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Pactiv (Reynolds) Key News

7.6 Winpak

7.6.1 Winpak Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Winpak Business Overview

7.6.3 Winpak Seafood Packaging Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Winpak Seafood Packaging Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Winpak Key News

7.7 Clondalkin Group

7.7.1 Clondalkin Group Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Clondalkin Group Business Overview

7.7.3 Clondalkin Group Seafood Packaging Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Clondalkin Group Seafood Packaging Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Clondalkin Group Key News

7.8 Constantia Flexibles (Wendel)

7.8.1 Constantia Flexibles (Wendel) Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Constantia Flexibles (Wendel) Business Overview

7.8.3 Constantia Flexibles (Wendel) Seafood Packaging Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Constantia Flexibles (Wendel) Seafood Packaging Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Constantia Flexibles (Wendel) Key News

7.9 Coveris

7.9.1 Coveris Corporate Summary

7.9.2 Coveris Business Overview

7.9.3 Coveris Seafood Packaging Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Coveris Seafood Packaging Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Coveris Key News

7.10 DS Smith

7.10.1 DS Smith Corporate Summary

7.10.2 DS Smith Business Overview

7.10.3 DS Smith Seafood Packaging Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 DS Smith Seafood Packaging Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.10.5 DS Smith Key News

7.11 Cascades

7.11.1 Cascades Corporate Summary

7.11.2 Cascades Seafood Packaging Business Overview

7.11.3 Cascades Seafood Packaging Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Cascades Seafood Packaging Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Cascades Key News

7.12 Smurfit Kappa

7.12.1 Smurfit Kappa Corporate Summary

7.12.2 Smurfit Kappa Seafood Packaging Business Overview

7.12.3 Smurfit Kappa Seafood Packaging Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Smurfit Kappa Seafood Packaging Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Smurfit Kappa Key News

7.13 DOW

7.13.1 DOW Corporate Summary

7.13.2 DOW Seafood Packaging Business Overview

7.13.3 DOW Seafood Packaging Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 DOW Seafood Packaging Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.13.5 DOW Key News

8 Global Seafood Packaging

Continue…

