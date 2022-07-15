Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) process is the work-horse of the catalytic dewaxing technologies, being a robust, low cost technology suitable for both solvent extracted and hydrocracked feeds. The Mobil Selective Dewaxing (MSDW) process has been recently introduced in response to the growth of hydroprocessing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ni-Erionite Catalyst Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology include Exxon Mobil, Honeywell UOP, Shell, Saudi Aramco, Zibo Qixiang Petrochemical Industry Group, Cetex Petrochemicals and Tasco Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ni-Erionite Catalyst
Metal Containing ZSM-5 Catalyst
Others
Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paraffin Wax
Gasoline
Base Oil
Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Exxon Mobil
Honeywell UOP
Shell
Saudi Aramco
Zibo Qixiang Petrochemical Industry Group
Cetex Petrochemicals
Tasco Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1
