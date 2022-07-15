Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) process is the work-horse of the catalytic dewaxing technologies, being a robust, low cost technology suitable for both solvent extracted and hydrocracked feeds. The Mobil Selective Dewaxing (MSDW) process has been recently introduced in response to the growth of hydroprocessing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ni-Erionite Catalyst Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology include Exxon Mobil, Honeywell UOP, Shell, Saudi Aramco, Zibo Qixiang Petrochemical Industry Group, Cetex Petrochemicals and Tasco Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ni-Erionite Catalyst

Metal Containing ZSM-5 Catalyst

Others

Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paraffin Wax

Gasoline

Base Oil

Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Exxon Mobil

Honeywell UOP

Shell

Saudi Aramco

Zibo Qixiang Petrochemical Industry Group

Cetex Petrochemicals

Tasco Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobil Lube Dewaxing (MLDW) Technology Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

