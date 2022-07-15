Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market 2022 | Top Key Players Huawei (China), Qualcomm (US), Samsung (South Korea), Nordic Semiconductor (Norway), Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel), Cheerzing (China), Sercomm (Taiwan), SIMCom (China), Sequans Communications (France), Sierra Wireless (Canada), u-blox (Switzerland), ZTE (China), RDA (China), MediaTek (Taiwan)

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset in global, including the following market information:

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huawei (China)

Qualcomm (US)

Samsung (South Korea)

Nordic Semiconductor (Norway)

Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel)

Cheerzing (China)

Sercomm (Taiwan)

SIMCom (China)

Sequans Communications (France)

Sierra Wireless (Canada)

u-blox (Switzerland)

ZTE (China)

RDA (China)

MediaTek (Taiwan)



Total Market by Segment:

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Smart Meters

Smart Parking

Smart Street lighting

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Energy & Utilities

Infrastructure

Building Automation

Others

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Huawei (China)

7.1.1 Huawei (China) Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Huawei (China) Business Overview

7.1.3 Huawei (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Huawei (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Huawei (China) Key News

7.2 Qualcomm (US)

7.2.1 Qualcomm (US) Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Qualcomm (US) Business Overview

7.2.3 Qualcomm (US) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Qualcomm (US) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Qualcomm (US) Key News

7.3 Samsung (South Korea)

7.3.1 Samsung (South Korea) Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Samsung (South Korea) Business Overview

7.3.3 Samsung (South Korea) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Samsung (South Korea) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Samsung (South Korea) Key News

7.4 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway)

7.4.1 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) Business Overview

7.4.3 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) Key News

7.5 Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel)

7.5.1 Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel) Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel) Business Overview

7.5.3 Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel) Key News

7.6 Cheerzing (China)

7.6.1 Cheerzing (China) Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Cheerzing (China) Business Overview

7.6.3 Cheerzing (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Cheerzing (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Cheerzing (China) Key News

7.7 Sercomm (Taiwan)

7.7.1 Sercomm (Taiwan) Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Sercomm (Taiwan) Business Overview

7.7.3 Sercomm (Taiwan) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Sercomm (Taiwan) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Sercomm (Taiwan) Key News

7.8 SIMCom (China)

7.8.1 SIMCom (China) Corporate Summary

7.8.2 SIMCom (China) Business Overview

7.8.3 SIMCom (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 SIMCom (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.8.5 SIMCom (China) Key News

7.9 Sequans Communications (France)

7.9.1 Sequans Communications (France) Corporate Summary

7.9.2 Sequans Communications (France) Business Overview

7.9.3 Sequans Communications (France) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Sequans Communications (France) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Sequans Communications (France) Key News

7.10 Sierra Wireless (Canada)

7.10.1 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Business Overview

7.10.3 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Key News

7.11 u-blox (Switzerland)

7.11.1 u-blox (Switzerland) Corporate Summary

7.11.2 u-blox (Switzerland) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Business Overview

7.11.3 u-blox (Switzerland) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 u-blox (Switzerland) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.11.5 u-blox (Switzerland) Key News

7.12 ZTE (China)

7.12.1 ZTE (China) Corporate Summary

7.12.2 ZTE (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Business Overview

7.12.3 ZTE (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 ZTE (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.12.5 ZTE (China) Key News

7.13 RDA (China)

7.13.1 RDA (China) Corporate Summary

7.13.2 RDA (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Business Overview

7.13.3 RDA (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 RDA (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.13.5 RDA (China) Key News

7.14 MediaTek (Taiwan)

7.14.1 MediaTek (Taiwan) Corporate Summary

7.14.2 MediaTek (Taiwan) Business Overview

7.14.3 MediaTek (Taiwan) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 MediaTek (Taiwan) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.14.5 MediaTek (Taiwan) Key News

8 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset

