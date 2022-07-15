Road Transportation Fuel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Road Transportation Fuel is energy sources that power various means of transport and include those derived from Biofuel, Gasoline, and Diesel etc. Road Transportation Fuels are mainly refer to consumed by two modes of transportation i.e. road and rail.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Road Transportation Fuel in global, including the following market information:

Global Road Transportation Fuel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Road Transportation Fuel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Road Transportation Fuel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Road Transportation Fuel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gasoline Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Road Transportation Fuel include Saudi Aramco, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Total, BP, Chevron, CNPC, Sinopec and CNOOC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Road Transportation Fuel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Road Transportation Fuel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Road Transportation Fuel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gasoline

Diesel

Biofuels

Global Road Transportation Fuel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Road Transportation Fuel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Train

Motorcycle

Global Road Transportation Fuel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Road Transportation Fuel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Road Transportation Fuel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Road Transportation Fuel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Road Transportation Fuel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Road Transportation Fuel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saudi Aramco

Shell

Exxon Mobil

Total

BP

Chevron

CNPC

Sinopec

CNOOC

National Iranian Oil Co

PDVSA

Rosneft Oil

Petrobras

Kuwait Petroleum

Lukoil

Eni

Valero Energy

Pemex

Phillips 66

Petronas

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Road Transportation Fuel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Road Transportation Fuel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Road Transportation Fuel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Road Transportation Fuel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Road Transportation Fuel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Road Transportation Fuel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Road Transportation Fuel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Road Transportation Fuel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Road Transportation Fuel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Road Transportation Fuel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Road Transportation Fuel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Road Transportation Fuel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Road Transportation Fuel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Road Transportation Fuel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Road Transportation Fuel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Road Transportation Fuel Companies

4 S

