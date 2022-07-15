Taxi-Sharing Software Market 2022 | Top Key Players Uber, BlaBlaCar, Wunder Carpool, Karos, Carma, SPLT (Splitting Fares), Waze Carpool, Shared Rides (Lyft Line), Via Transportation, Zimride by Enterprise, Scoop Technologies, Ola Share, SRide, Meru Carpool, Grab, Ryde, Didi Chuxing, Dida Chuxing

Taxi-Sharing Software Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Taxi-Sharing Software Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Taxi-Sharing Software industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Taxi-Sharing Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Taxi-Sharing Software in global, including the following market information:

Global Taxi-Sharing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Taxi-Sharing Software Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Taxi-Sharing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Taxi-Sharing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Taxi-Sharing Software sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Taxi-Sharing Software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Uber

BlaBlaCar

Wunder Carpool

Karos

Carma

SPLT (Splitting Fares)

Waze Carpool

Shared Rides (Lyft Line)

Via Transportation

Zimride by Enterprise

Scoop Technologies

Ola Share

SRide

Meru Carpool

Grab

Ryde

Didi Chuxing

Dida Chuxing



Total Market by Segment:

Global Taxi-Sharing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Taxi-Sharing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standalone Platform

Integrated

Global Taxi-Sharing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Taxi-Sharing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

For Business

For Individuals

For Schools, etc.

Global Taxi-Sharing Software

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Taxi-Sharing Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Taxi-Sharing Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Uber

7.1.1 Uber Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Uber Business Overview

7.1.3 Uber Taxi-Sharing Software Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Uber Taxi-Sharing Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Uber Key News

7.2 BlaBlaCar

7.2.1 BlaBlaCar Corporate Summary

7.2.2 BlaBlaCar Business Overview

7.2.3 BlaBlaCar Taxi-Sharing Software Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 BlaBlaCar Taxi-Sharing Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 BlaBlaCar Key News

7.3 Wunder Carpool

7.3.1 Wunder Carpool Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Wunder Carpool Business Overview

7.3.3 Wunder Carpool Taxi-Sharing Software Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Wunder Carpool Taxi-Sharing Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Wunder Carpool Key News

7.4 Karos

7.4.1 Karos Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Karos Business Overview

7.4.3 Karos Taxi-Sharing Software Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Karos Taxi-Sharing Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Karos Key News

7.5 Carma

7.5.1 Carma Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Carma Business Overview

7.5.3 Carma Taxi-Sharing Software Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Carma Taxi-Sharing Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Carma Key News

7.6 SPLT (Splitting Fares)

7.6.1 SPLT (Splitting Fares) Corporate Summary

7.6.2 SPLT (Splitting Fares) Business Overview

7.6.3 SPLT (Splitting Fares) Taxi-Sharing Software Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 SPLT (Splitting Fares) Taxi-Sharing Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 SPLT (Splitting Fares) Key News

7.7 Waze Carpool

7.7.1 Waze Carpool Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Waze Carpool Business Overview

7.7.3 Waze Carpool Taxi-Sharing Software Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Waze Carpool Taxi-Sharing Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Waze Carpool Key News

7.8 Shared Rides (Lyft Line)

7.8.1 Shared Rides (Lyft Line) Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Shared Rides (Lyft Line) Business Overview

7.8.3 Shared Rides (Lyft Line) Taxi-Sharing Software Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Shared Rides (Lyft Line) Taxi-Sharing Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Shared Rides (Lyft Line) Key News

7.9 Via Transportation

7.9.1 Via Transportation Corporate Summary

7.9.2 Via Transportation Business Overview

7.9.3 Via Transportation Taxi-Sharing Software Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Via Transportation Taxi-Sharing Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Via Transportation Key News

7.10 Zimride by Enterprise

7.10.1 Zimride by Enterprise Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Zimride by Enterprise Business Overview

7.10.3 Zimride by Enterprise Taxi-Sharing Software Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Zimride by Enterprise Taxi-Sharing Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Zimride by Enterprise Key News

7.11 Scoop Technologies

7.11.1 Scoop Technologies Corporate Summary

7.11.2 Scoop Technologies Business Overview

7.11.3 Scoop Technologies Taxi-Sharing Software Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Scoop Technologies Taxi-Sharing Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Scoop Technologies Key News

7.12 Ola Share

7.12.1 Ola Share Corporate Summary

7.12.2 Ola Share Business Overview

7.12.3 Ola Share Taxi-Sharing Software Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Ola Share Taxi-Sharing Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Ola Share Key News

7.13 SRide

7.13.1 SRide Corporate Summary

7.13.2 SRide Business Overview

7.13.3 SRide Taxi-Sharing Software Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 SRide Taxi-Sharing Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.13.5 SRide Key News

7.14 Meru Carpool

7.14.1 Meru Carpool Corporate Summary

7.14.2 Meru Carpool Business Overview

7.14.3 Meru Carpool Taxi-Sharing Software Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 Meru Carpool Taxi-Sharing Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Meru Carpool Key News

7.15 Grab

7.15.1 Grab Corporate Summary

7.15.2 Grab Business Overview

7.15.3 Grab Taxi-Sharing Software Major Product Offerings

7.15.4 Grab Taxi-Sharing Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Grab Key News

7.16 Ryde

7.16.1 Ryde Corporate Summary

7.16.2 Ryde Business Overview

7.16.3 Ryde Taxi-Sharing Software Major Product Offerings

7.16.4 Ryde Taxi-Sharing Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Ryde Key News

7.17 Didi Chuxing

7.17.1 Didi Chuxing Corporate Summary

7.17.2 Didi Chuxing Business Overview

7.17.3 Didi Chuxing Taxi-Sharing Software Major Product Offerings

7.17.4 Didi Chuxing Taxi-Sharing Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Didi Chuxing Key News

7.18 Dida Chuxing

7.18.1 Dida Chuxing Corporate Summary

7.18.2 Dida Chuxing Business Overview

7.18.3 Dida Chuxing Taxi-Sharing Software Major Product Offerings

7.18.4 Dida Chuxing Taxi-Sharing Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Dida Chuxing Key News

Continue…

